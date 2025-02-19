Campus Filipino youth collective launch ‘Defend Migrants’ campaign

Anakbayan Long Beach member Jaz Tabar (center) waits to assist with member registration at the Tanggol Migrante campaign, promoting Filipino migrant rights through education and community engagement at Long Beach State on Feb. 13. Photo credit: Joannah Clemente

Anakbayan Long Beach member Jaz Tabar (center) waits to assist with member registration at the Tanggol Migrante campaign, promoting Filipino migrant rights through education and community engagement at Long Beach State on Feb. 13. Photo credit: Joannah Clemente

Anakbayan Long Beach introduced the Tanggol Migrante, or the Defend Migrants Campaign, advocating for Filipino migrant rights through education and community outreach on Feb. 13.

Founded in 2014, Anakbayan Long Beach is a Filipino youth organization focused on addressing issues in both the U.S. and the Philippines, while advancing the cause of national democracy in both countries.

The organization’s new initiative seeks to build networks connecting migrants with legal aid and resources while raising awareness about current migration challenges.

“We’re asking supporters to research the current conditions of migrants to inform our tactics in providing for, supporting and protecting these communities,” Amira Nato, co-lead of the campaign, said.

The campaign calls on faculty to provide meeting spaces and engage students in nursing, health, law and research to support migrant communities.

It also strives for monetary contributions and access to legal or health resources while working to create educational materials and workshops to inform Filipino migrants of their rights.

Melia Vindua, a campaign leader, shared how their migrant experience shaped their activism.

“I’m from the Philippines and had many questions about Filipinos and they weren’t answered until I got organized last year,” Vindua said. “Now I understand the suffering of the people stems from three core issues: capitalism, feudalism and imperialism.”

Anakbayan member Jaz Tabar criticized Long Beach State for neglecting its migrant students.

“It’s important for CSULB to address the needs and welfare of students, especially as an institution that claims to serve Black and brown marginalized communities,” Tabar said.

Tanggol Migrante challenges U.S. immigration policies, linking forced migration to economic hardships in the Philippines.

“Who wants to leave the home they love so much,” Nato said.

Nato said Filipinos leave their homeland due to conditions like poverty, unemployment and skyrocketing prices.

The group demands for both the U.S. and Philippines governments to assist undocumented Filipinos, eliminate documentation barriers and end migrant surveillance.

They urge the U.S. to fund migrant defense for all, close detention centers and use pardons to stop deportations.

Anakbayan Long Beach estimates 4.6 million Filipino migrant workers reside in the U.S., with around 300,000 undocumented. This makes up about one-quarter of the Filipino population in the country.

For Tabar, education and collective action are crucial for change.

“We have to provide education to expose the rampant neglect of our state by providing ample resources and mobilizing communities to take action,” Tabar said.

Vindua sees activism as deeply personal, and being part of the campaign pushes them more to speak out rather than stay silent about injustices.

“This work is for my mom, who has experienced this type of exploitation and for other workers I’m also integrated with,” Vindua said.

As the campaign grows, Anakbayan Long Beach remains committed to sustaining advocacy through education, rapid response and legal support.

Anakbayan Long Beach’s goal is to secure justice and dignity for Filipino migrant communities.

“Political education is needed to sustain these efforts,” Nato said. “We must rely on community power for justice, true democracy and better living conditions in the Philippines.”