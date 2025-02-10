Long Beach officials rally against Trump’s plan to end Department of Education

Staffing shortages, larger class sizes and slashed programs are among several issues under President Donald Trump’s proposed dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, according to educators and public officials.
Scores of educators, parents, students and civic leaders gathered outside the Teachers Association of Long Beach on Saturday, Feb. 8, to rally for stronger public education protections.
State and local officials, including U.S. representative Robert Garcia, were present, emphasizing the need to support teachers and labor unions as they face increasing federal pressures.
“There’s obviously a lot of attacks on educators and the Department of Education, and we want to make sure that we’re supporting,” Garcia said. “We’re here to support teachers, and we’re here to support labor unions and to stop Elon Musk from trying to take over and destroy our education system.”
Garcia’s sentiments follow warnings that Trump has been working on an executive order to dismantle the DOE as Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency push to cut programs, fire federal workers and cut government spending.
Milton Duena, assistant executive director of TALB, said dismantling the department affects programs aimed at supporting students, including Head Start and Individualized Education Programs, which are crucial for students with disabilities and low-income families.
“We already have a skeleton crew, cutting more from special education, and cutting Head Start affects a lot of our members. The Department of Education also protects students with disabilities,” Duena said. “If we lose this type of funding, it could increase class sizes and lead to layoffs of teachers and educators, so we’re just trying to take a stand.”
Duena’s concerns highlight the impact cuts to programs such as Head Start would have on students and educators, who have conducted nearly 4 million home visits throughout the year, according to the National Head Start Association.
Following student walkouts protesting federal immigration policies this past week, Juan Benitez, a Long Beach Unified School District board member, said the importance of defending students’ rights against threats, pointing out that the most vulnerable are most likely to suffer the consequences.
“It’s both a call to action but an affirmation that we stand with our students. Not just in Long Beach, but everywhere,” Benitez said. “This isn’t about dismantling one office or one space. Dismantling any of those systems has massive implications on funding, programming and services, and it’s for our most underserved students.”