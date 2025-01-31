UPD self-defense classes part of 2025 safety plan

The Rape Aggression Defense program is led by eight instructors, five of whom are employed by the University Police Department. Photo Credit: CSULB UPD

Rape Aggression Defense classes are being offered at Long Beach State as part of the University Police Department’s 2025 public safety plan to promote self-defense and personal safety.

The program, which has been offered for years, provides women with a four-day self-defense course for a one-time fee of $10 for students, staff, faculty and alumni. Non-CSULB affiliates can enroll for $20.

Corina Washington, UPD community engagement officer, said the training course focuses on practical self-defense techniques and applying them using real-life simulations.

“The students learn techniques that will help them in a situation if they’re ever needing to protect themselves,” Washington said. “Whether it’s rape, aggression or an assault rather, or if they’re a victim targeted for physical altercation.”

Washington’s comments on the program come as plans move forward for another round of training sessions in spring 2025, with dates and times yet to be announced.

Christina Chavez, a liberal studies major, said the training helps women build confidence and develop skills to better protect themselves.

“Especially at night–being a female student, it’s kind of scary. I know there are police escorts, but you never know in situations like this,” Chavez said. “It’s not that we don’t trust male students, but it feels like women are sometimes targeted.”

This sentiment is not only shared by students such as Chavez but also influenced by reports like the university’s 2021-23 annual safety report, which showed five rape cases and four incidents of fondling.

However, UPD Chief of Police, John Brockie, said while the safety report shows reported crimes, it would be naive to believe the report accounts for all crimes of that nature.

Despite the negative reasoning for having such a class available, Brockie said, “Over the years, it’s been incredible to see people go through the class, learn techniques and become empowered to feel more confident.”

“Sometimes they share their stories, and it’s incredibly powerful. It’s a good feeling to be a part of that,” he said.

Chavez echoed Brockie’s sentiments and said being better equipped for situations such as assault is beneficial for women in the long run and that CSULB officials should implement more long-term programs.

“Yes, there should be more because I feel like that’s why girls gravitate together, especially at night,” Chavez said. “You hear stories on campus, like ‘Hey, FYI.’ I appreciate the warnings, but let’s maybe do something more to prevent that.”