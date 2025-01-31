ASI prepares for change as construction of Future U approaches

This mock up of the new University Student Union is from the perspective of the east side of the building, Friendship Walk Stairs. These are conceptual designs and have not been finalized, they are subject to change. Photo credit: Associated Students Inc. Communications

The Future U project has entered its relocation phase as it prepares to break ground in the summer of 2025.

Construction will begin on the east side of the University Student Union building at the friendship walk stairs from April 14 to Aug. 30 to create additional pathways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Construction of the USU will take approximately three years, with an expected grand opening scheduled for summer 2028.

The USU will close during construction this summer, and its programs, services and dining will have different homes on campus. The Associated Students, Inc. services will be relocating to the following buildings:

Basic Needs, Beach Pride Events, ASI Communications, Puvungna Resource Center, student government, etc. will move to Peterson Hall 1.

ASI administration will move to Faculty Offices 5.

Associated Students Business Office and Associated Students Human Resources will move to the University Bookstore.

The E-Sports Lounge will move to the University Library.

Meetings and conferences will be relocated/take place at The Pointe Conference Center/ Anna W. Ngai Alumni Center

Beach Pantry will be relocated to Student Health Services

Additional resources moving to these locations can be found on the ASI website.

“Ensuring that student resources operate without disruption is a top priority for everyone involved,” ASI Communications Manager Shannon Couey said. “By coordinating efforts across the campus community, we’re working to provide a smooth transition with minimal impact on [students] experience.”

Couey said there is a detailed plan in place to ensure that student resources continue to operate seamlessly during this time period. ASI will be actively communicating updates to students through email, social media and in-person outreach to ensure everyone knows where to find the services they need.

Penta and Gensler have been selected as the design, architect and construction companies for the project. They designed the new Parkside North student housing building, the renovations of Los Cerritos and Los Alamitos as well as the Alumni Center.

“In the selection of the team for the Future U project, Penta and Gensler did a great job in showcasing how they would center students throughout the design and construction process,” Couey said.

ASI Vice President of Finance Andre Achacon has been a part of the design aspect of the process and said a major point of emphasis for him is the sustainability of the building.

“We’ll have improved water lines and better energy systems,” Achacon said. “It’s a huge step forward, not just for Long Beach, but for the [California State University] system, because globally there is a need to move towards more sustainable buildings that protect our planet.”

As a student, he is looking forward to the upcoming dining experience the construction will bring.

“On the south side of the building we are building up, and that’s going to allow so many food opportunities,” Achacon said, “We are going to turn it into a food hall, there will be more vendors and updated restaurant spaces. It will refresh the food options we have currently.”

According to Achacon, ASI is committed to spending as little money as possible on relocation efforts because they want the money to go to permanent investments, such as the Future U.

Couey said interactive information kiosks will be set up around the worksite once the construction fencing goes up. The kiosks will update students with essential information and project activities. Construction milestones will be celebrated with fun activities including ice cream socials.

During this process, Achacon said ASI has prioritized student voices being part of the design process, the finance and choosing vendors.

“The project was initiated by students, it’s being carried out by students and it’s going to benefit students in the end, along with faculty,” he said.