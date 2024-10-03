Student Health Services continue flu clinic pop-ups

Evie Ruiz (left), Delia Aceda (middle), and Rachel Porter (right) assisted at the pop-up flu shot clinic to facilitate the waiver process for students and faculty at Long Beach State on Sept. 24, 2024. Flu shots are available at multiple locations across campus. Photo credit: Christopher Chan

Student Health Services continues its annual wellness initiative by providing free flu vaccinations to students and faculty on campus from Sept. 24 through Dec. 5.

Student Health Services has planned pop-up clinics geared towards providing an increase of vaccinations. Last year 700 vaccinations were distributed and campus health officials aim to increase the number to 1,500.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services Epidemiology Program, an estimate of 1,593 influenza cases have been reported in the Long Beach area for the 2023-24 flu season, which is down from 2,600 in the previous cycle.

Flu season runs from October to May, as reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, and while cases are lower than the 2022-23 flu season, there are still a number of months left for cases to accumulate. Students like Rachel Porter, a health science major volunteering at the pop-up clinic, believe that vaccines contribute to a better campus community.

“It’s always good to be vaccinated against diseases like this. It’s good for creating an overall healthy campus community,” Porter said. “I understand the stigma and skepticism behind it, but I would encourage people to educate themselves on what the flu vaccine really is.”

Heidi Girling, a Student Health Center health educator, said she would like to see this effort accomplished by offering free shots at various clinics across campus. Vaccination locations include:

Student Success Center

Campus bookstore

The Outpost

“We’re trying to go to a bunch of different locations to meet students where they’re at with staff and faculty too. We want them vaccinated as well. This is a public health approach,” Girling said.

Although Student Health Services has made efforts to reach the campus community, some such as kinesiology major Jacob Islas still hesitate despite the CDC reporting that the influenza vaccine has been 42% effective so far.

“Growing up, if I were to get the flu shot I would kind of get sick afterwards; that’s why I kind of stay away from it,” Islas said. ”But I could just be getting influenced and hear things because elders tell me.”

Girling said that claims about vaccines being ineffective and cause harm are false. She said vaccines are meant to fight diseases and reduce the severity of infections while causing only minor side effects.

“It cannot give you the flu,” Girling said. “Average time to recover from influenza is about five days. It can be longer for some people if they have asthma or diabetes. If someone gets the flu shot they will have very minor side effects.”

Upcoming flu clinics will be hosted on Sept. 30, Oct. 2, and Oct. 5 at various locations across campus.