UPD hosts swearing-in, promotional badge pinning ceremony

The University Police Department (UPD) swore in two officers, one corporal and promoted three others during a ceremony held with family, friends and President Jane Close Conoley in attendance on Sept. 5.

Hosted in the Barrett Athletic Administration Center, University Police Chief John Brockie led the ceremony which involved the swearing-in of Corporal Gino Rodriguez, Officer Garrett Evans and Officer Mikayla Afusia.

During the swearing-in process, the officer chooses someone to pin their badge onto their uniform before raising their right hand and taking the oath of office led by Brockie.

According to Brockie, the corporal and officers took the oath of office on their first day back in April, with the ceremony serving as a symbolic reminder of that oath.

As a new arrival being sworn in, Rodriguez worked with the Sheriff’s Department for 31 years and as a K-9 handler for 5 years before retiring and coming to the UPD.

“I’m not the kind of guy who retires and goes to play golf or go to the bar, that’s not me,” Rodriguez said. “I retired from one job and now I’m back doing the same thing.”

Rodriguez said he worked primarily with apprehending cartel members and activities, stopping the active movement of narcotics on freeways.

Working with UPD has provided a distinctive change from what Rodriguez was used to.

“It’s a whole different style of police work,” Rodriguez said. “Dealing with the students has been a real good experience for me because I used to deal with pretty bad individuals. It’s a whole different world.”

While some were sworn in with years of experience under their belts, others such as Officer Evans are looking forward to getting their feet wet.

“I didn’t know what to expect, to be honest,” Evans said about the ceremony. “We had to change out real quick and get into our Class A uniforms. I still have a lot of stuff I want to learn.”

The ceremony also celebrated the promotions of Captain Carol Almaguer, Sergeant Marissa Vancil and Corporal Michael Faxon.

In attendance to witness her promotion was Vancil’s family, including her 20-month-old son.

“I made a jump from South East L.A. to work here and a big part of that decision to move was because of my son,” Vancil said. “To still be able to climb that ladder even with my son is extra empowering.”

Vancil worked in Huntington Park as a sex crimes and domestic violence detective. She described the change to UPD as fulfilling and rewarding.

“Most of the time when people call the police it’s at a real low point. In Huntington Park it was very low,” Vancil said. “Here I’m able to be more proactive in a community-oriented way where I can actually introduce myself and it doesn’t have to be because there’s a problem.”