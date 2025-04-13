Beach Weekly S14E11: Events on campus, special guests & more

Arts and life editor Julia Goldman and arts and life assistant Delfino Camacho join Beach Weekly as special guests to talk about the past and future of AI usage on campus.

This week is Trans Week of Joy, hosted by the LGBTQ+ Resource Center. Throughout the week there will be workshops and events every day for trans community building and awareness.

Continue to recognize Asian Pacific Islander and Desi Heritage Month, Middle Eastern and North African Heritage Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month with many more activities.

Other events this week include a free Roller Disco at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, April 14. From 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, the Office of Sustainability & President’s Commission on Sustainability will host the 2025 Green Generation Showcase at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden. There will be an Empowering Leaders Symposium on Friday, April 18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The location will only be shared with students who register.

Find out more details on all the events listed above through on Events & Orgs app through the CSULB Single Sign On.

In other news on campus, the Graduation Writing Assessment Requirement, commonly known as the GWAR, is no longer necessary for students to complete. The test may be reinstated if modifications with the required fee are made. According to the CSU policy, students shouldn’t have to pay a fee to take a campus-required test.

Actor Eric Dane released his diagnosis of ALS in an exclusive interview with People. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscle and has no cure. Dane says he will continue working as is expected to continue his role on season three of Euphoria in the coming weeks.

Last week on Wednesday, April 9 United States Judge Trevor McFadden ordered the reinstatement of the Associated Press in and around the White House. McFadden argues that blocking certain news agencies is “contrary to the First Amendment,” citing the freedom of speech and press clauses.

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River killing everyone on board. A family of five set off to sightsee in a New York helicopter tour; however, shortly after takeoff it was reported that the helicopter broke mid-air and crashed into the Hudson River. The family included three young children and their parents who were visiting from Spain.

A small plane crash in Boca Raton, Florida left all three of its passengers dead. The crash happened on the morning of Friday, April 11 on its way toward Tallahassee. The assistant fire chief for Boca Fire Rescue said that the crash was likely due to mechanical issues.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

