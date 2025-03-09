Teed Up S5E7: Long Beach State’s Home Team

This week on Teed Up, hosts Matthew Coleman and Matthew Gomez welcome Long Beach State Club Baseball President and player Christopher Lee and Vice President and player Bruce Kuntz to discuss the grind of club sports and the necessary level of dedication.

Lee and Kuntz are experienced board members and players with multiple seasons under their belts and familiarity with managing a club sports team, including booking umpires, fields and making travel plans.

Yet to be considered a true powerhouse of the club baseball landscape, the two talk about wanting to establish a foundation that’ll allow them to compete with teams such as Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara whose rosters feature former Division I players.

Hosts: Matthew Gomez, Matthew Coleman

Guest: Christopher Lee, Bruce Kuntz

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

