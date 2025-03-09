Beach Weekly S14E7: Former Long Beach State employees charged with grand theft, an update on the Pope’s health & more

Earlier this week, a press release disclosed that two former California State University, Long Beach employees were each charged with a count of grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft. Oscar Perez Almanza and Hender Noe Maxwell previously worked in the athletics department at Long Beach State. It is alleged that the two manufactured fraudulent timesheets throughout 2022.

Wxmen of Color Leadership Conference is happening this Friday, March 14 in the University Student Union Ballrooms. The conference will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and features workshops, a keynote speaker and a giveaway. To secure your spot, RSVP through the Events & Orgs app on the CSULB Single Sign-On.

The Los Angeles City Council stands by Mayor Bass’ decision to fire former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley. After appealing the decision, there was a 13-2 vote denying her appeal. Despite her dismissal, Crowley will remain with the Los Angeles Fire Department as the Assistant Chief of LAFD Operations in the Valley bureau.

Five different people from Southern California are said to have stolen a collective of $3.3 million in federal unemployment money. On March 6, all suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Several of the suspects were also charged with up to four counts of bank fraud as well as unlawful use of unauthorized access devices. Their collective trial date is set for April 29.

Last Tuesday night, President Trump addressed Congress in his hour-and-a-half-long speech. Speaking on his executive order to change the names of the Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali, Trump claimed “America is back.” Just minutes into the congressional address, Democratic Representative of Texas Al Green was removed by the Sergeant of Arms as he refused to take his seat and was pointing and shouting at the president. Democratic senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin presented a levelheaded speech in response to the President’s decisions these past six weeks.

The Pope announced that he is in stable condition and thanked the public for their prayers in an audio message broadcast on Thursday. This is the first time the Pope has addressed the public since he was hospitalized over three weeks ago.

Host: Dante Estrada

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

