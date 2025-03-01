Beach Weekly S14E6: ASI Elections, the first all female flight crew to space & more

The Associated Student Inc. Executive Candidate debate will be this Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the University Student Union Auditorium. Linsey Towles, the managing editor of the Long Beach Current, will moderate the debate. An election kickoff party will be held at noon on Monday, March 3 just outside the University Bookstore. Then on Tuesday, March 4 at noon there will be Meet the Candidates: Pups & Cups where students can get to know people running for positions while playing with puppies. This event will take place on the USU North Lawn until 2 p.m.

ASI along with the Women’s and Gender Equity Center and the Dream Success Center are hosting the Immigrant Heritage Month and Women’s History Month Kick-off. The event will be held in the USU Ballrooms this Wednesday, March 5 from noon to 2 p.m.

Former LA Fire Department Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced her intent to appeal Mayor Karen Bass’ decision to fire her. Action was taken by Mayor Bass when she issued the removal of Fire Chief Crowley on Feb. 21. In a letter to the LA City Council a week later, Crowley announced her intent to appeal. The appeal hearing will be Tuesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. in the Van Nuys City Hall building.

An elementary school child passed away due to measles in Gaines County, Texas. This is the first reported death caused by measles since 2015. Over 130 people have been diagnosed with measles in Texas and New Mexico, making this the largest measles outbreak in Texas in the past 30 years. Most of the patients are under the age of 18.

On Feb. 27, Blue Origin announced the crew for the 11th human flight in their New Shepherd program. This spring, Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ fiancé Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King from CBS, former NASA Rocket Scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn will be part of the first all-women flight in space since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight in 1963.

Over the past few weeks, the Pope has experienced kidney failure and other respiratory problems which have put him in critical condition. The Vatican has reported signs of improvement as his kidney issues subsided. However, on Friday the Vatican reported a sudden worsening of the Pope’s health including inflammation of muscles in the airway and lungs.

Host: Linsey Towles

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

