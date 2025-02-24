Beach Weekly S14E5: Events on campus, new proposed constitutional reforms in Mexico &more

Delfino Camacho, an arts and life assistant for the Long Beach Current joins the episode to talk about the Oscars and other pop culture developments.

Last Wednesday, Feb. 19 was the first open forum regarding the replacement of President Jane Close Conoley. The search is being conducted by a 17-person committee that includes staff, alumni, local community members and student representatives. All students, staff and faculty are encouraged to participate in the search. Go to csulb.edu/presidential-search to provide feedback to the committee.

The Latinx Resource Center and the Black Resource Center join together for The Existence of Afro-Mexican Heritage and Identity. Starting at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in EED-67, students will be able to enjoy a screening of the documentary “Jamaica & Tamarindo: Afro Traditions in the Heart of Mexico.” Later on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m., the Black Resource Center is hosting Don’t Touch My Hair 2, an event where students can learn more about their natural hair and get care tips. With opportunities to win free hair care products, the event will be held in the HC-130. On Thursday, Feb. 27 in the University Student Union Ballrooms is the Afro-Caribbean Social. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and students will be able to explore more within their culture and create community.

Girl’s Day Festival also known as Hinamatsuri is a Japanese tradition typically held on March 3 to promote the health and happiness of young girls. On Sunday, March 2 the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden will be hosting their very own Girl’s Day Festival. Starting at noon, this event will have crafts and music and is open for anyone to join. Tickets are $10 per group and free parking will be available in lot G4. Buy your tickets through the Events & Orgs app on your CSULB Single Sign-on.

A new ride-share app is being introduced in Los Angeles and New York in which the drivers are armed with guns. The Protector app is essentially a bodyguard and driver at the click of a button. The drivers for the app are all active or veteran law enforcement and military. Starting with an annual membership fee of $129, booking a bodyguard costs an additional $200 per hour with a five-hour minimum.

Egg prices have reached new heights as the avian flu is spreading amongst farms in America with the virus killing business for many poultry farmers across the nation. Since 2022, over 156 million birds have died as a result of the avian flu with newer strains beginning to appear in dairy cows last year. The Trump administration says they are trying to work out a plan that doesn’t include killing off a sick flock but no further details were provided.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum proposed constitutional reforms to protect Mexican sovereignty on Feb. 21. These reforms were suggested after President Donald Trump declared eight Latin American criminal groups as terrorist organizations. Six of those eight groups are cartels in Mexico. Until the reforms go through, Mexico will not allow any foreign investigations, prosecutions or any other legal action without the collaboration of the Mexican government.

Hospitalized last Friday, Feb. 14 for bronchitis, the Pope has been trying to recover but it was revealed on Monday that doctors discovered a respiratory tract infection. The next day, chest scans showed pneumonia in both lungs. While he is still being treated, officials say the Pope can get out of bed and eat breakfast.

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

