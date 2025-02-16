Teed Up S5E4: For the Love of the Game

Recorded on Valentine’s Day, hosts Matthew Gomez and Matthew Coleman share what made them fall in love with sports, special memories connected with players and the moments that still give them butterflies.

Gomez reminiscences on attending Los Angeles Kings practices as a kid and how watching their first Stanley Cup Championship victory in 2012 changed his views toward sports. Coleman’s favorite moment comes from the 2015 NBA regular season, watching Klay Thompson’s record-setting third quarter, scoring 37 points.

The episode concludes with a special “Newly Weds” game in which the two try to guess one another’s answers based on a series of sports topics and questions. A special teaser is announced as the episode winds down teasing next week’s guest.

Hosts: Matthew Coleman, Matthew Gomez

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

