Beach Weekly S14E4: Spring Gallery opening on campus, Southern California’s heaviest rainfall this season & more

The Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum Spring Gallery opening is this Thursday, Feb. 20. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. guests can walk through the galleries, enjoying music, entertainment and a cash bar. Although the event is free, it is recommended to RSVP through the Events & Orgs app on your CSULB Single Sign-on.

This week in sports, men’s baseball plays Loyola Marymount University at LMU on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., our women’s basketball team will play UC Riverside in the Walter Pyramid. Also in the Pyramid, on Feb. 21, our undefeated men’s volleyball team faces Grand Canyon University at 7 p.m. Lastly, on Saturday, Feb. 22, watch men’s basketball play UC Santa Barbara at 4 p.m. in the Walter Pyramid.

Long Beach has started giving out free food carts to keep street vendors safe and healthy. The goal is to be able to give out 40 free carts so vendors don’t have to wait for pop-ups or events to showcase their food. The offer for free carts was posted in late August 2024 and since then there have been 36 applicants. The first two of the applicants approved were Anita McCoy and Ashley Arnold. McCoy is the owner of Lucky Bees, a cart that serves hot dogs and pastrami. Arnold owns Ladie Kakes, selling treats on the go.

This week Southern California experienced the heaviest rainfall of the season. The storm caused debris flow and mudslides, especially in areas impacted by recent fires. In anticipation of mudslides following the Palisades fire, parts of the Pacific Coast Highway were closed over the weekend from Santa Monica to Malibu.

Last week President Trump announced that the Gulf of Mexico is recognized as the Gulf of America in the U.S. and its navigation apps. The Gulf remains identified as the Gulf of Mexico by all other countries. Following the name change, the Trump administration banned the Associated Press from the Oval Office and Air Force One saying that the AP’s continued use of the Gulf of Mexico “is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated Press’ commitment to misinformation.”

On Friday, Feb. 14, a drone punctured the protective shell that covers the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine. The drone was armed with a warhead, which caused fear in the area notorious for its 1986 disaster. Russia and the Kremlin deny responsibility. Levels of radiation in Kyiv are normal as the drone did not pierce the inner containment shell.

Host: Linsey Towles

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

