Teed Up S5E3: The G-League

With host Matthew Coleman away for the week, co-host Matthew Gomez takes the opportunity to hand the reins over to prospective future hosts, video assistant Junior Contreras and podcast assistant Gianna Echeverria.

Leading the discussion, Contreras takes no time to bring up the Luka Dončić trade and gauge how the panel feels about the move and the implications it could have. The trades involving Jimmy Butler and Mark Williams are also brought up before Naoki Gima goes into a rant about why he wants Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown off his team.

Like every week, the Fish Break continues with the panel challenged to name five former NBA players who have also played for the Shanghai Sharks.

Hosts: Junior Contreras, Gianna Echeverria

Guests: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

