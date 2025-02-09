Beach Weekly S14E3: Valentine’s Day plans, a special guest & more

Special guest Grace Lawson, an arts and life assistant at the Long Beach Current, joined Beach Weekly this week to introduce a new pop culture segment on the podcast. Lawson and Echeverria cover Grammy’s news and 2025 trends.

Every day this week except Thursday, Associated Student Inc.’s Beach Kitchen is hosting Cooking With Cupid, a free cooking class where students can learn to make vegan pasta, heart-shaped pizza and ramen. Each session is limited to 12 students, so reserve a spot for the date and time that works best for you in the Events & Orgs app on your CSULB Single Sign-On.

At the University Student Union Southwest Terrace on Wednesday, Feb. 12 you and your friends can enjoy a free concert and discover the artist PRETTY. This marks the first noontime concert of the semester, which is hosted from noon to 1 p.m. Students can stop for a visit or hang out for the live show.

On Valentine’s Day, the Aquarium of the Pacific is hosting a special event called Night Dive. It begins at 7:30 p.m. and attendees can enjoy a live band, cash bars, DJs and more. You can get your ticket on their website for $44. All guests must be over the age of 18.

The Belmont Shore Business Association is putting on a Chocolate and Wine Festival on Feb. 16. Starting at noon on 2nd Street guests can buy their $15 ticket sheets which they can swap for treats at each booth or store. For another $35, you’ll get a souvenir cup and access to taste and pair the treats with wine.

Following President Trump’s Immigration Plans and Executive orders, there have been many ICE raids throughout the U.S. These raids have sparked hundreds of protests nationwide. In Los Angeles, protesters had shut down the 101 freeway in Downtown LA and in many Southern California and Texas schools, students have walked out in protest with posters and signs.

The NCAA changed its policy to only allow people who were assigned female at birth to play women’s sports. This decision follows Trump’s executive order that aims to ban all transgender athletes in female sports. In a statement released by NCAA President Charlie Baker said, “President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard. The NCAA Board of Governors is reviewing the executive order and will take necessary steps to align NCAA policy in the coming days, subject to further guidance from the administration.”

Sweden went through their worst mass shooting in history with 11 people, including the gunman, dead. Five others were seriously injured and underwent surgery that day. The shooting happened last Tuesday, Feb. 4 at an adult education center in the town of Örebro. AP News heard from many people including Emelia Fredriksson, a resident of Örebro. She spoke about how weird it feels to be in the spotlight, “they’re seeing us now and it’s a very strange feeling.”

Host & Editor: Gianna Echeverria

Guest: Grace Lawson

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify

⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1⁠

⁠⁠⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts