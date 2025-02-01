Teed Up S5E2: Super-Nooooo LIX

Underwhelmed and annoyed, the hosts Matthew Coleman and Matthew Gomez are joined once again by former host Naoki Gima and Long Beach Current sports editor Davis Ramage, to talk about this year’s disappointing Super Bowl matchup.

Before getting to the big game, the group breaks down Championship weekend, starting with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders game in the morning before transitioning to the nightcap between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

With Gima being an Eagles fan, he’s left being the only member of the group with a team to root for. He goes on to lay out the reasons why the game could propel Saquon Barkley into the best running back of all-time conversation.

Keeping it light-hearted, the episode wraps up with a Fish Break led by Gomez and concludes with a blind ranking of past Super Bowls put together by Coleman.

Hosts: Matthew Coleman, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Naoki Gima, Davis Ramage

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

