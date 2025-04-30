Artist Banter S6E6: Stitches inspired by surf

With chunky yarn, vivid colors and unique designs, local hat business Sunburnt Threads embodies creativity and community. In this week’s episode of Artist Banter, host Alex Gryciuk interviews Carly Brenner to explore the intersection of entrepreneurship and art.

What initially began as a hobby soon grew into a business when Brenner’s friends began requesting her vibrant handmade beanies.

Encouraged by her support system, Carly launched Sunburnt Threads through Instagram. Fellow students, outdoor lovers and even people in parking lots flocked to purchase hats influenced by nature and vibrancy.

Despite each beanie taking one to two hours to make, a profound love for the craft motivates her creation and design of new projects.

“It’s not just about selling hats,” she said. “It’s about connecting with people and being creative.”

A large artistic outlet, Sunburnt Threads allows Brenner to produce bucket hats and tops as well as social media content. Experimenting with Adobe apps and other digital art platforms, she creates compelling Instagram reels and posts.

“Learning tools like Canva and Premiere Pro has been so fun,” she said. “I’m excited to keep exploring.”

Looking to the future, Brenner hopes to expand her business at local markets and build a website. For the time being, she’s taking it one stitch at a time and focusing on fulfilling orders.

Host & Editor: Alex Gryciuk

Guest: Carly Brenner

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/long-beach-current-podcasts/id1488484518

Spotify

⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1⁠

⁠⁠⁠Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/long-beach-current-podcasts