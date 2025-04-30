Owen’s Condition for Tuition names its winner

Students lift themselves into the up position during a pushup competition at the SRWC entry plaza on April 29, during the Owen’s Condition for Tuition challenge celebration. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez

Students lift themselves into the up position during a pushup competition at the SRWC entry plaza on April 29, during the Owen’s Condition for Tuition challenge celebration. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez

Nic Ayson, a fourth-year human development major, was suggested a dose of daily exercise to help calm his nerves.

Picking up running, he tried and stuck with it as it worked to improve his health.

On April 29, Ayson was announced as the winning recipient of the Owen’s Condition for Tuition challenge, which is offered to students who exercised at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center 50 times for at least 30 minutes within an academic year.

For the upcoming fall 2025 semester, Ayson will receive free tuition in the shape of a $4,171 check from the SRWC.

“I’m really grateful,” Ayson said. “The Condition for Tuition motivated me to go to the gym three times a week and I feel a lot better from it.”

For all the students who participated, Long Beach State celebrated the conclusion of the fitness challenge with music, food, games and even more prizes in the entry plaza of the SRWC.

Entering in another chance to win prizes with frequent raffles and a push up challenge throughout the event were students like fourth-year computer science major, Aaradhya Partap.

For his winning performance in the pushup competition with over a dozen other contestants, Partap won a $50 Shell gas station gift card.

Judges broke up the monotony by having the contestants hold some of their pushups at the top of the position and others at the bottom. Partap estimates he completed about 50 pushups.

“I wasn’t focused on anything other than pushing myself up when they told us to,” Partad said.

He credits his win to his four-and-a-half years of powerlifting.

“I used to weigh 80 pounds,” Partad said. “Now I’m at 145-150 and I can deadlift 405 pounds.”

According to SRWC Inclusive Lead Riley Keane, the pushup competition, food, games and the prizes are all in an effort to promote healthy living.

“The Owen family dedicated this scholarship to promote fitness so we do a lot of things to promote the Condition for Tuition to students,” Keane said. “We even have half-way prizes to encourage people to continue with the challenge.”

There is no one way to practice physical fitness. Ayson runs and does body weight exercises. Partad power lifts.

Ethan Ibarra, a first-year criminal justice major, runs in the mornings and rock climbs in the afternoons.

With exercise as only one part of the health equation, the celebration provided students with free teriyaki bowls, aguas frescas and even some desserts in moderation – churros and shaved ice.

The OCFT challenge will return next semester, giving new students renewed opportunities for tuition and wellness.