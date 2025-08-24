Businesses by The Beach: 6 new places to dine, craft and workout

La Casa de Iris was first established as a pop-up stand in Wilmington, then moved on to a restaurant in Long Beach. Rehansa Kulatilleke | Long Beach Current

La Casa de Iris was first established as a pop-up stand in Wilmington, then moved on to a restaurant in Long Beach. Rehansa Kulatilleke | Long Beach Current

New businesses are on the rise near campus and in the greater Long Beach area.

According to a recent business report by Zoom Prospector, there are an estimated 16,546 businesses in Long Beach, with 11,845 of them having one to four employees.

From local cafes to fitness studios and family restaurants, here are the top six recently opened businesses near campus.

Cafe the Scoop

Just four miles away from campus, Cafe the Scoop is a Korean cafe serving a variety of matcha, tea and coffee – minus the preservatives, additives and artificial coloring.

The Scoop is all about real, natural ingredients, with many of their drinks featuring a natural Korean fruit syrup called cheong.

The Scoop uses high-quality, ceremonial-grade matcha with flavors including banana and strawberry. They even offer a matcha einspanner, a popular take on a Vietnamese drink that features a thick layer of sweet cream “floating” on top of espresso.

Not a matcha person? The Scoop also offers mazagran (a lemon-infused iced coffee), lattes, cold brew and homemade desserts, including banana and strawberry pudding.

With a large interior and ample room for seating, The Scoop can easily become a go-to spot for studying, meeting with a friend or picking up that pre-class drink.

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Friday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price range: $4 to $8 for drinks

La Casa de Iris

A Boricuan restaurant founded by a Puerto Rican mother-son duo, La Casa de Iris is famed for its traditional Puerto Rican street food and homestyle meals including mofongo, pastelitos, papa rellena, pernil asado and more.

Translated as “Iris’ house,” the restaurant serves family recipes passed down from Iris Negron, the grandmother who always dreamed of opening a restaurant.

It was her grandson, Eddie Negron, who made her dream a reality.

Two years ago, Negron and his mother, Maria, began a pop-up stand in Wilmington and later in Long Beach, off the 405 freeway. They attended pop-up events, offered catering services and quickly gained popularity, developing a loyal base of customers.

Tired of setting up and tearing down, Negron found a location open for lease downtown. He initially thought it was a scam; the rent was so cheap.

Since their grand opening last month, La Casa de Iris has received Puerto Ricans and non-Hispanics alike, serving up fan favorites while blasting salsa music in a colorful, vibrant interior.

You might even see Iris Negron make a surprise appearance, sitting and chatting with customers as they try her food.

Eddie Negron, who works as the manager, said he’s seen people cry after tasting the food because it reminds them of their grandmother’s cooking.

“It’s soul food,” Eddie Negron said. “I want them [customers] to experience…the soul of my mom’s kitchen. It’s something that they don’t have to go to the island to taste; they can taste it right here.”

Hours:

Sunday-Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Price range (entree): $12 to $20

The Barre

It’s always happy hour at The Barre, just minus the alcohol.

Instead of booze, there are one-hour barre and mat pilates classes designed to build strength, balance, flexibility and community.

Located just five minutes from campus, The Barre was founded by CSULB journalism lecturer Amanda Parsons Derosier, who discovered Barre during the pandemic and earned her teaching certification after training under Esther Fairfax, the daughter of the founder of Barre, Lottie Berk.

Barre is a ballet-based exercise that focuses on core strength as well as toning the legs and upper body, often using a ballet bar.

Barre was founded by Lotte Berk, a ballet dancer who fled Nazi Germany to live in London and developed body strengthening exercises after experiencing a back injury. She taught these exercises from the basement of her apartment in London, quickly gaining recognition.

The Barre follows the original Lotte Berk method, whereas many other studios have drifted to a contemporary method involving more props and cardio.

“Lotte’s legacy has kind of gotten washed out through the Americanization of her technique,” Parsons Derosier said. “We just want to kind of keep her method alive.”

In addition to a great workout, Parsons Derosier said she wants the Barre to be a community where people can make friends. The studio often hosts community events, including a recent puppy pilates class.

“I wanted this to feel like a place where it wasn’t a chore to workout,” she said. “I want this space to feel like a place where people want to be.”

Regular Class Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m.

Membership prices:

Drop-In Class – $25

5-Class Pack – $115 ($23 per class) Valid for one year

10-Class Pack – $220 ($22 per class) Valid for one year

20-Class Pack – $400 ($20 per class) Valid for one year

4-Class Membership – $80/month ($20 per class) – One Year Commitment

8-Class Membership – $140/month ($17.5 per class) – One Year Commitment

Unlimited Monthly – $150/Month – One-Year Commitment

Back-to-school special: Unlimited Membership – First Month Rate: $99 (a $51 savings) with ongoing Monthly Rate: $150/month starting in month two. One-year commitment (12 total payments) – Limited-time offer; expires Sept. 15.

Luna Bistro & Cafe

Less than a mile from campus, Luna Bistro & Cafe offers coastal Mexican-Asian fusion with vibrant plates and drinks in a tropical, vacation-style setting.

With neutral tones, low-hanging lamps, several plants and an outdoor patio, Luna offers a casual dining ambience reminiscent of a Mexican Riviera vacation.

Their menu features a variety of seafood, pasta, burgers, classic Mexican dishes, and Mexican-Asian fusion, including enchiladas, tempura shrimp tacos and “ceviche asiatico,” a classic shrimp ceviche mixed with sesame oil, soy sauce and serrano.

“Inspired by a variation of flavors under the moon,” Luna’s menu also contains Italian and Spanish influences, including Spanish shrimp and mussels and creamy Italian salad.

In addition to diverse cuisine, enjoy a live music performance Thursday through Sunday evenings and happy hour Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., with $5 off all signature cocktails.

Hours:

Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Price range (entrees): $12 to $20

Dainty Disco

Found in the heart of Bixby Knolls, Dainty Disco is a retro-themed gift shop, craft studio and event space.

The shop features handmade gifts from over 80 local artists, including disco-themed accessories, DIY craft kits, stationery and more. They also offer balloon services and custom garlands.

Their studio can be reserved for two-hour crafting sessions, including keychain and jewelry box making, phone case decorating and mirror/frame decorating.

Interested in joining a crafting community? Dainty Disco has a craft club that meets regularly for crafting events, including an upcoming “Sparkle & Bling Craft Night” on Aug. 29, where guests can decorate their own Sonny doll, and a paint-and-sip and junk journal event on Aug. 31.

Regular Hours:

Monday-Thursday: Closed

Fridays: noon to 5 p.m. (Extra hours: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of the month)

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Walk-ins welcome

Price range (for craft session bookings): $20 to $50, depending on the craft (plus $10 deposit per person)

Dedo Coffee

Nestled on Pacific Avenue, Dedo Coffee offers not only specialty coffee but an immersive high-fidelity listening experience in a cozy, intimate space.

Sarah Grant, an anthropology professor and coffee researcher with over 20 years of experience, started Dedo with her partner, Scott Dedo, to create a shared cultural space where people could enjoy good coffee and high-quality music.

The cafe has a designated listening side, where record albums like Tyler, the Creator’s “Don’t Tap the Glass” or “Seasons” by Peet Jolly can be heard from their high-quality sound system.

“Our focus is definitely on the high quality, being able to hear everything as it was meant to be heard,” Grant said.

Dedo roasts coffee from Unity Sourcing & Roasting, an L.A.-based coffee sourcer and roaster. Currently, they offer a blend of Guatemalan coffee, with fruity notes reminiscent of cherry and chocolate, and Ethiopian coffee similar to black tea with a touch of lemon.

Grant said she wants Dedo to be known for its coffee, and for people to cultivate a taste for high-quality coffee rather than highly processed, sugary drinks they may be used to.

“[We’re] working on just cultivating more of a taste for the good things about cacao, the good things about coffee, the good things about tea, rather than the good things about sugar,” Grant said. “We hope that more and more people will find us for the coffee.”

Regular Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.