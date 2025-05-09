Pawsitive Vibes event offers CSULB students puppy snuggles amid finals struggles

The first batch of students to attend the Thursday, May 8 Pawsitive Vibes event unwind while spending time with the playful puppies. Photo credit: Daniel Gonzalez

The best way to beat finals anxiety?

Finish.

The second-best way?

Puppies.

Associated Students Inc. Beach Pride hosted a “Pawsitive Vibes” event on Thursday, May 8, to both, bid farewell to the soon-to-be remodeled University Student Union and, to encourage students to de-stress in the cutest way possible with finals week approaching.

By 11 a.m., approximately 60 students had promptly lined up near the Southwest Terrace of the USU to check in for the event, receiving tickets that granted them access to the available amenities.

First-year film major Karleen Morton was the first in line and most excited to interact with the puppies.

“I think this event being held during finals was a great idea,” Morton said. “It took my mind off [finals] honestly, like I haven’t thought about school.”

The event was part of the weeklong Union Farewell Tour, a lineup of campus events designed to support student wellness and to appreciate the University Student Union before its renovation.

For many attendees, the Thursday event allowed them to pause and reconnect with themselves before heading back into their academic grind. Finals are set to go on until next week.

The playful puppies offered students cuddles, comfort and a necessary mental break as the school year reaches its final days. The event created a space for joy and relaxation during a high-pressure time.

Although the puppies were without a doubt the main attraction, students also had the opportunity to take part in other activities including building Legos, creating vision boards and painting rocks – all activities aimed at relieving stress.

Undeclared first year, Jaria Fulgencio, was also one of the first students in line to meet the puppies.

Fulgencio, who had attended prior Union Farewell Tour events, was first intrigued by the free student admittance. She said events like these give her a break from the stress of juggling schoolwork.

Fulgencio mentioned that she plans on continuing to attend events like this throughout her time at Long Beach State.

The music also drew in attendees as 22 West Media kept the energy up by providing live DJing for the event with a mix of upbeat tracks.

Iliana Rodriguez, student leadership coordinator for ASI and chair of the committee organizing the USU’s end-of-year events, was in charge of putting together the Pawsitive Vibes event.

“Honestly, I just want [students] to feel better when they come in. Whether that be a little bit more happy or less stressed,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just something good to give back to them.”