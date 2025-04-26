Blxst and SiR concert unites ‘Die Hard’ lovers at the Beach

Blxst took center stage to the crowd's anticipation as the headliner of Long Beach State's Beach Bash on Friday, April 25. Photo Credit: Lauren Benson

Students rushed to the floor and the stands of Walter Pyramid on April 25 to witness Inglewood native R&B artist SiR and two-time Grammy nominated headliner Blxst.

Formerly known as the Big Event, Associated Students, Inc.’s Beach Bash kicked off yesterday at 6 p.m.

Despite the start time, students lined up far before the doors opened to see the rapper and singer take the stage at The Beach.

Before the main acts came on stage, DJ Havni, a Long Beach State student and team DJ for 22 West Radio, opened up with a set of her own to warm up the crowd.

As the crowd began to file in, another DJ known as B-ROKK and his MC, Ray on the Mic, took the stage to “turn Long Beach State into the club” before SiR made his appearance.

Classic R&B hits and other dance tracks got the crowd singing and matching the vibe of the performances to come.

Izzy Garcia and Melissa Martinez, two criminal justice majors at CSULB who were waiting anxiously to enjoy the show, stood front and center of the barricade soon after people began filing in.

“People were complaining that they didn’t know who [Blxst] is, but I thought that’s better for me,” Garcia said. “I love Blxst so I’m excited to see what’s about to happen.”

Upon announcing the headliner for Beach Bash in an Instagram post by ASI, a notable amount of comments like “From Daniel Caesar, Giveon, T-Pain, to this?” and “Ain’t nobody going to this” questioned or ridiculed the headliner of choice, causing bickering amongst Blxst fans on campus who were happy to see the news.

Nearly one week later, ASI announced SiR as the co-headliner for the night of the bash in a follow-up post.

At 7 p.m., SiR’s set opened up with songs off his most recent album, “HEAVY.”

Throughout the set, he joked about how much of the audience may not know his music but appreciated the energy he was receiving from the crowd.

“I’m happy to be here in Long Beach with y’all, I’m just around the corner so I’m probably gonna be home by like 8:43 pm which is awesome,” SiR said to the audience, as his time came to an end.

In between the two performances, Ray on the Mic came back out to host a dance competition. Audience members who participated could win CSULB merch from ASI, filling the Pyramid with laughs as a twerk-off commenced.

Finally, Blxst took the audience on a wave of West Coast rap and R&B with the help of a powerhouse backup vocalist and an Eagle mascot dancing on stage in honor of his label, EVGLE Records.

He encouraged the crowd to chant “Eagle gang” with him, in between hits like “Chosen,” “Be Alone” and “Fck Boys.”

Students were not the only ones excited to see the multi-hyphenate artist, as security guards, Walter Pyramid staff and ASI staff were seen dancing and singing the lyrics around the barricade.

To Bella Perez, an athletic event staff who helped usher students to the floor section, the negative response to Beach Bash was unnecessary.

“People should be open to new music and embrace it,” Perez said. “Blxst would not have been hired if he wasn’t talented and we all clearly had a good time so that’s all that matters.

Throughout Blxst’s performance, the crowd sang back to him with the volume of a rehearsed chorus, proving that his “Die Hards” did show out for him at The Beach.

“Give it up for y’all selves for being students and having dreams,” Blxst said, as he closed out the bash. “You’re all in the right place right now so thank you for having me.”