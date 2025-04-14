Metal arts students “steel” the show in senior Fine Arts solo exhibitions

Alexa Saavedra's copper horse art piece is featured in her solo exhibition, "And So I Pray," on display at the School of Art galleries at Long Beach State as of April 9. Photo Credit: Justin Enriquez

Metals of bronze, steel, silver and fabrics find purpose and beauty through the students in the Metal and Jewelry Program in Long Beach State’s Fine Arts Department.

Starting on April 6, the department hosted the metal and jewelry works of two seniors, Linna Hossain and Alexa Saavedra through their senior solo exhibitions, “perennia” and, “And so I pray.”

Located in the Merlino and Dennis W. Dutzi Gallery respectively, the two exhibitions were available for viewing until April 10.

Describing herself as someone who has always been creative with a family background in silversmithing, Hossain, 22, knew that her future would lead her to metal work.

“I got into metals specifically because my great grandpa was a silversmith and when he passed away I inherited his materials, then I just really fell in love with it,” Hossain said. “I was really drawn to having a finished product that’s usable.”

After transferring from her community college to The Beach for her Bachelors of Fine Arts in metal work, Hossain quickly began applying for her solo exhibition, as it is a requirement for graduation within the department.

As stated on their website, the Metals and Jewelry Program “focuses on the exploration, development, and use of metals in the creation of functional and non-functional art,” as seen throughout both of the exhibits, while giving their students “great freedom to develop and pursue individual interests.”

Interested in making functional jewelry and stationary items surrounding time and nature, Hossain created “Perennia.”

The exhibit featured silver jewelry, a small perfume bottle, three whistles and many more small metal items. In the back of the room, a piece responsible for the naming of the gallery sat, fixated directly at eye-level: A dainty, reflective, silver plum centerpiece.

“The plum I raised out of flat sheet silver and then the leaf is an organic cast leaf. It’s kind of the center of the show,” Hossain said.

Walking out of Hossain’s predominantly silver gallery across the hallway to the Dutzi Gallery, viewers would find “And so I pray,” a colorful mixed media and metal works gallery by 24-year-old Saavedra.

The centerpiece, a pair of ceramic hands holding onto a draped silver chain and cross, “And so I pray,” is described by Saavedra as being shaped by her personal growth and healing after the loss of her father.

“‘And so I pray’ is a culmination of my undergraduate journey, showcasing enameled metalwork, fiber textiles and mixed media pieces that explore cultural heritage, storytelling and the role of art in childhood development,” Saavedra said in her artist statement.

Not having the opportunity to take arts classes during her upbringing, Saavedra said she has taken great joy in her ability to now not only be able to take the classes, but to make it into her future career.

Saavedra, who picked up jewelry wire wrapping during the pandemic, said she knew it was meant to be when she found CSULB’s Bachelors of Fine Arts program in jewelry making.

“When I saw that opportunity, I made sure to do my best to get into the competitive BFA program,” Saavedra said. “I’ve gotten the chance to learn professional techniques, like enameling on metal which is what I’ve worked most with in my show.”

The exhibit showcases a colorful enameled hummingbird piece hanging from the ceiling, while on the left wall a video was played, displaying life goals of students who assisted Saavedra with a nearby piece of painted handprints alongside two metal shaped hands.

Most personally were photos from Saavedra’s life, connecting the art to the artist.

“I found solace in art – a means of coping that no conventional therapy could provide,” she said.