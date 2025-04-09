Where spirit meets strength: The CSULB Karate story

Instructor Trung Pham, a fourth degree black belt, teaches his students various movements and practices to improve their techniques called "Kata.". Photo credit: Justin Enriquez

Tucked away in a corner inside Goldmine a sound of passion and devotion ripple through the hallways.

At the center stands, Trung Pham, an instructor and a fourth degree black belt who would lead the charge of his karate class with unwavering focus from beginning to end; each punch and kick was met with a scream of devotion to the craft of Karate.

Students in the beginning warm up with stretches and jumping drills before learning the techniques used by Pham. The students follow his lead with their scream and their commitment to the class.

Each technique is called “Kata” a Japanese word that means “form” and commonly used in the context of martial arts such as karate. These techniques help the students refine their form, with timing and precision.

In one of their scheduled classes, the intensity reached new heights as the students would have to perform 500 punches and kicks on two separate days, a test of mental and physical endurance.

The club was founded by Donald DePree and Caylor Adkins, but can trace its origins all the way back to the founding of modern Karate.

Gichin Funakoshi was the founder of modern Karate and he would pass his teachings to Tsutomu Oshima who would be the pioneer of Shotokan Karate of America.

In 1959 Caylor Adkins was one of six members to be taught by Tsutomu Oshima and it would be in 1968 where he formed the first Karate Club with Don DePree at Long Beach State.

In a past interview with the Long Beach Current, formerly known as the Daily 49er, DePree recalled the moment his journey began, “I was going down the hall…saw a sign that said on a bulletin board that said join the Karate club.”

The club welcomes all students, regardless of experience level, and holds regular sessions Monday through Wednesday and on Friday, led by instructor Jason Aurand. A formal class is held on Thursdays in Room KIN 60, taught by Trung Pham.