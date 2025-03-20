Peddle into nostalgia with Cal Rep’s latest play, ‘Red Bike’

Cal Rep’s Red Bike is the third production of the Spring 2025 semester, with Alice in Slasherland concluding the season. Photo credit: Dante Estrada

Cal Rep’s Red Bike is the third production of the Spring 2025 semester, with Alice in Slasherland concluding the season. Photo credit: Dante Estrada

Take the training wheels off the bicycle and prepare for a surreal experience.

Long Beach State’s California Repertory Company’s latest play, “Red Bike,” will roll onto stage this Friday, March 21.

An additional seven showings will be held, including two previews on Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Written by playwright Caridad Svich and directed by Theatre Arts Lecturer Alana Dietze, the play is described as a ride back to the moment when everything changed for a young child.

The story is told through the child’s eyes as they look for answers, hold onto their dreams and rediscover their place in the world.

First-year theatre arts performance major Abby Lane makes her stage debut with “Red Bike.”

“It’s a kid riding his bike that’s riding through his town and figuring out the world around him and kind of his worldview changing,” Lane said. “Sometimes that can be a very overwhelming feeling, and kind of feeling like everything’s going wrong. So [it’s] just the way that your worldview, as you get older, changes.”

Fourth-year theatre arts performance major Victoria Martins felt a personal connection to the play while rehearsing on stage. Martins said the show induces nostalgia.

“I would tell the audience to maybe think about themselves at 11 [years old],” Martins said. “This show has been very healing for me and my inner child so I think that if the audience gets that, that’s my hope.”

Tickets for the “Red Bike” are available to purchase here.

“Red Bike” Show Times:

Friday, March 21 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 27 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 28 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.