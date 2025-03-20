Mario Kart Wheelchair Race brings speed and inclusion at the SRWC

Kinesiology major Dollin Ha makes a right turn to the finish line during the Mario Wheelchair Kart event at the SRWC. Photo credit: Jorge Hernandez

Drifting down the course in wheelchairs, students dressed as their favorite Mario themed character to compete in the Mario Kart Wheelchair Race on March 18.

Hosted by the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, the annual race took place in the main gym.

According to the center’s Inclusive Lead, Riley Keane, the event’s goal was to bring students together in an inclusive environment.

“I’m all about doing the inclusivity events,” Keane said. “Anybody is able to do it whether they are able to walk or not able to walk, it’s open for everybody.”

Participants were offered playful costume props from Mario Kart characters, accessorizing themselves to fit the event’s theme.

A Princess Peach crown, a Toad hat and a Yoshi head were just a few of the iconic costumes from the “Mario” franchise that were worn at the event.

John Shepphard, a second-year film student, and Quinn Donoghue, a first-year graphic design student, were the first to arrive for the race — already dressed in their Mario and Luigi costumes.

Shepphard admitted that the race was challenging, especially having no prior practice. He said the race was not physically exhausting, but maneuvering the wheelchair was tougher than he imagined.

Three participants per race competed in their wheelchair, navigating through the course that was set up with vibrant cones and stanchions.

Times were recorded by SRWC staff at the end of each race and were displayed on a whiteboard to keep track of the leaderboard.

Among the other competitors, Andy Nguyen, a senior civil engineering student, was intrigued to participate due to his curiosity of using a wheelchair in such circumstances.

“It’s fun getting out there and trying new things every now and then, even if it’s by yourself,” Nguyen said.

Last year, participants and event organizers said the race faced challenges with limited publicity and attention received for the event.

In response to this, Keane described her push to engage more with the campus community through social media and word-of-mouth to gain more attention to the event.

“One thing we’ve been trying to do recently is utilize our social media more, and then just by telling my friends or anybody that I’ve come across about the event and just having it spread by word,” Keane said.

Though they came and went periodically, the wheelchair race brought out around 20-30 people to spectate.

After completing the race, participants celebrated by playing Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch next to the course.