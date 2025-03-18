CSULB Esports sweeps friends and foes at GG Beach

Spectators Miguel and Maria Franco cheer during the final "Rocket League" match at "GG Beach: Streetwave" on Saturday, March 15. Photo credit: Julia Goldman

For 12 hours, Long Beach State’s University Student Union was the nesting grounds for long-standing rivalries, thriving companionships and new networking opportunities.

Connected between the competition and companionship was a love for gaming, gathered for CSULB’s Esports Association’s annual LAN Convention, GG Beach, on Saturday, March 15.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the “streetwave” themed event welcomed the general public and collegiate competitors to the lower level of the USU, where each room held organized activities until 9 p.m.

Featured activities included sporadic giveaways, recreational fighting game tournaments with a prize pool of $20 – $100 and a full artist alley featuring the works of CSULB students and alumni.

Throughout the entire USU, however, were televised grand final matches for the collegiate league’s games, featuring “League of Legends,” “Rocket League,” “Call of Duty,” “Overwatch 2” and “Valorant.”

Playing in the main Esports Arena, local colleges including the University of California, Riverside, San Diego State University, California State University, Fullerton and University of Los Angeles, California, faced off.

The Beach played against CSUF and UCLA in “Call of Duty” and “Overwatch 2.”

Miguel and Maria Franco were in the TV lounge’s audience, gripping their chairs’ arms as the time ticked down for “Rocket League’s” final match between SDSU and CSUF.

Living in Santa Clarita, the married couple came to GG Beach to support their son, Alex Franco, who studies physics and plays “Rocket League” at SDSU as a first-year student.

“He’s doing really well with school, as always, he’s always been an honor student,” Miguel Franco said. “He puts his school first, but he likes to keep the hobby also. He does only good stuff, we are proud of him.”

SDSU’s “Rocket League” team earned bragging rights after defeating CSUF 4-0.

Determined as “MVP” for his gameplay, Alex Franco was given a ring bearing his new title.

Following the “Rocket League” grand finals, the TV Lounge converted into a panel featuring seven industry professionals in the Esports scene before an audience of eager students.

Dubbed “VIP guests” by the Esports Association, guest professions included software engineering, live balance design, social media management and professional players who work at prominent game companies such as Evil Geniuses and Riot Games.

Most of the panel, including Riot Games’ Social Media Strategist Eric Aaberg, come from collegiate backgrounds.

From being the director of Esports in his undergrad at the University of Dallas, to being an NFL mascot and beginning a Fortnite club in high school, Aaberg cites the collegiate experience as invaluable to his position today.

“Don’t be afraid of cringe, don’t be afraid of failure…Whether you’re a pro player, whether you run the social media —in this industry, we carve our own party,” Aaberg said. “What you do in college is real experience. It is real now.”

Occurring simultaneously during the panel, The Beach’s “Call of Duty” team faced off against CSUF for their grand final match—one dubbed a “revenge match” by CSULB’s “Call of Duty” Team Captain Andrew Cea.

According to Cea, a second-year creative writing major, the team were underdogs.

At last year’s GG Beach, CSULB lost against Fullerton 3-1, and in their previous online match a few weeks ago, they also lost 3-1.

Despite this, Cea and his team bounced back and won 3-2, ending this year’s rivalry against Fullerton as champions.

According to Corinna Nguyen, CSULB’s Esports Association treasurer, the event has been in the works since November 2024.

As a math education credential program student, Nguyen credits Esports President Izzy Calvillo with being the event’s primary planner and the department’s “backbone.”

Despite some technical difficulties with PC equipment, Nguyen said the event brought together people who love games to enjoy some fun.

Laughing with tears, Nguyen recounted her story of entering the department two and a half years ago.

“I have been looking for a passion. I’ve been dabbling in a lot of different areas: journaling, volleyball, I’ve tried a lot of stuff,” Nguyen said. “When I started gaming, it was a really inclusive community. Having this community, it helped me realize that I want to help other people.”