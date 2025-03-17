Delayed and long awaited local Beach Sports Court debuts to public

Mayor Rex Richardson and city officials cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the Junipero Beach Sports Court on Saturday, March 15, as community members gather to celebrate the new recreational space. Photo Credit: Giovanni Garcia

A blue and yellow outdoor roller skating area, an additional basketball and supplemental seating were some of the new and free-to-use recreational amenities unveiled to the Long Beach public on March 15.

The completion of the Junipero Beach Sports Court Project brought out a congregation of city officials and community members to celebrate the grand opening of a new sports court, marking a milestone in Long Beach’s efforts to enhance coastal recreation.

Further additions include a shade structure and native landscaping for beautification.

As the unveiling event ended and the space opened up, groups gathered under the new shaded structures, dancing along as a loudspeaker played music.

For self-described beginner skater, Grace Menchaca, the event brings excitement for connecting with the community.

“You can see newbies, you can see advanced skaters, you can see parents with their kids,” Menchaca said. “We even saw people dancing, so it’s just like a community over here.”

Located at 2630 E. Ocean Blvd, the Junipero Beach Sports Court project cost approximately $1 million and was funded by the Tidelands budget. The National Fish and Wildlife Fund’s South Coast Shoreline Parks and Recreation Grants Program contributed an additional $150,000.

In July 2022, city officials sought community input, with construction beginning in January 2024. Originally slated to open last May, the project faced multiple technical issues that pushed back the completion date.

Despite the nearly year-long development delay, the Junipero Beach Sports Court remains a key part of Long Beach’s Elevate ‘28 Infrastructure Investment Plan.

Essentially a city-wide infrastructure program, the Elevate ‘28 Infrastructure Investment Plan is the first of its kind in Long Beach and is set to span from 2023 to 2027.

The plan exclusively funds projects dedicated to serving and boosting city parks and communities as well as improving public facilities, access to mobility and streets.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson made an appearance at the grand opening along with other officials, who spoke about the city’s efforts to uphold its commitments to the community.

“It says ‘28 but it’s not about the Olympics, it’s really about the people,” Richardson said. “This is about investing in us.”

Richardson said the program is the largest capital investment plan in Long Beach history.

With Elevate ‘28 funding further improvements, the city plans to expand recreational and community spaces across Long Beach with upcoming projects including park improvements and new community amenities.

As the day wore on, Long Beach residents like Kaitlyn Alexander praised the new structure and recreational opportunities now available to them.

For Alexander, the new rink motivated her to lace her skates up.

“This is the perfect opportunity for us to come out here and get some practice in,” Alexander said.