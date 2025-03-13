Largest CSULB Esports event of the year returns this weekend

The "GG Beach 2025: Streetwave" official graphic, created by the association's graphic design manager, Adriel Lopez. Photo courtesy: Esports Association Graphic Design Team

From collectors, to competitors and casual players alike, the CSULB Esports and Gaming Association invites gaming lovers across Long Beach to join them in their celebration of “GG Beach 2025: Streetwave” on March 15.

This year, the annual tradition will be held from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. throughout the bottom floor of the University Student Union.

Activities span from collegiate grand final matches, casual tournaments, photo booths and an artist alley, all decorated under the theme: “streetwave,” which combines graffiti street art and dystopian cyber punk.

Though the event is aimed towards Long Beach State students, anyone over 18 can attend and tickets are free.

After an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., events will occur simultaneously throughout the USU.

In the Esports Facility and Lounge, spectators can watch Long Beach State’s collegiate Esports teams face off against other universities including San Diego State University and the University of California, Los Angeles in their grand finals.

The finals, which mark the last match before a team is deemed a champion, include game titles like “League of Legends,” “Call of Duty,” “Rocket League,” “Overwatch 2” and “Valorant.”

For more casual players, the Art Room and USU room 105 will transform throughout the day to host free-play, non-competitive fighting game tournaments.

According to Esports Club President and fourth-year marketing major Izzy Calvillo, USU room 105 will also hold a full artist alley featuring CSULB students and alumni.

Anyone can register to play titles like “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Marvel vs. CAPCOM,” “Street Fighter 6” and “Guilty Gear: Strive.”

This year’s iteration of GG Beach will also offer networking opportunities and panels from working professionals in the Esports industry. Featured guests range from Counter Strike pro-player Emmalee “EMUHLEET” Garrido to Riot Games Software Engineer Johan Ochoa.

Lastly, the rest of the USU will hold photo opportunities and giveaways throughout the day, of which promise “gaming gear, sponsor swag, and other goodies,” according to the event flyer.

This year’s GG Beach, according to Calvillo, has been a super long and exhausting journey to arrange. Despite this, he said he is extremely happy to host what the team put together.

“I wanna let people know that this event isn’t just a bunch of matches being played. It’s meant to meet new people and network with leaders in the industry,” Calvillo said. “This event is where we bridge the competitive, casual and industry side of gaming. It’s meant to be fun and exciting.”

Announcements for “GG Beach 2025: Streetwave” can be found on the CSULB Esports Association’s Instagram and free tickets are available for RSVP here.