Filipino community collective in Bixby Knolls sparks local connection

The entrance to KUBO Long Beach, on March 7. The Filipino collective workspace regularly hosts events to bolster the works of local creatives. Photo Credit: Francine Cordova

The entrance to KUBO Long Beach, on March 7. The Filipino collective workspace regularly hosts events to bolster the works of local creatives. Photo Credit: Francine Cordova

“If someone needs support, we are there.”

The words, spoken by Outreach and Onside Lead Anne Esperanzate at KUBO Long Beach, greeted visitors as soon as they stepped inside the Bixby Knolls collective on March 8.

The date marks the Filipino shops’ third anniversary of opening their workspace in Bixby Knolls and their mission to support diverse groups like BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and other discriminated communities by featuring local artists and creatives in the community.

Initially, the collective first began in a church where people would come together before they were offered a space in Bixby Knolls.

According to Esperanzate, it is hard for Filipinos to get the same recognition as Chinese, Korean and Japanese cultures. Asians are often stuck in the stigma of what is considered the model minority.

Through KUBO LB, Esperanzate tries to create an environment where “everyone is under the same category, [and] you are human.”

As big corporations such as Target are on the rise, Esperanzate believes there is no connection between sellers and large corporations. To her, community spaces like KUBO LB create connection instead of separation.

“When we come together it creates a big picture,” Esperanzate said.

One of the collective’s goals – to bring diversity into Bixby Knolls – can be seen through a large bookshelf on their walls that displays the works of Bel Canto Books.

Owned by Jhoanna Belfer, Bel Canto Books features stories of Indigenous peoples, LGBTQ+ novels, historical fiction and much more.

For Illustrator Nicky Neon, KUBO LB has given opportunities for small artists to be able to choose themselves.

Since Neon quit his previous job, stating that he can not work for people who do not care for people, KUBO LB has given him the support he needed.

Neon said he stopped his passion for illustration at age 16, but discovered people need their youth and should be able to express themselves.

Now at age 37, he is in the process of launching his own website.

“Feels important to be local,” Neon said.

Two years ago, Breanna Ludwick learned about KUBO LB, and said the space gives a voice to women and people of color.

Now, the community workplace is providing the self-described aspiring poet an opportunity to display her book, “The Bridge.”

After four years of contemplation, Ludwick said she finally decided to release her book. She believes it takes lots of vulnerability to share your passion, and describes her book’s inspiration as “mastering art so pain is not the only muse.”

Now, Ludwick is currently focusing on her book release before she decides to release another.

Several times a month, KUBO LB hosts and participates in various community events that feature artisans and small businesses.

Their next event is their reoccurring pop-up community market, Monthly Merkados which will be held on March 15.

In the future, KUBO LB hopes to establish different locations in California and perhaps a community workspace in the Philippines.