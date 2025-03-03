Japanese holiday, Hinamatsuri or Girl’s Day celebrated through CSULB community

Attendees soak in the scenery of the Japanese garden on March 1 while enjoying the live band. Photo Credit: Daniel Gonzalez

Lined up past the sidewalk and grass on March 2, students, faculty and attendees awaited a celebration of Girl’s Day, or Hinamatsuri, at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden.

With the Japanese holiday taking place on March 3 in Japan, the garden held its festivities a day early, providing attendees with live music, crafts and activities.

Attendees began exploring the Japanese garden on Sunday, with the opportunity to feed koi fish all while learning about the Girl’s Day holiday.

Hinamatsuri is a day to pray for the health and happiness of young girls. Traditionally, families with daughters celebrate by displaying dolls called “hina-ningyo,” which represent the court during the Heian period.

In theme of the holiday, the event featured craft tables to create a Hina doll out of origami, and a memory matching game with symbols of cultural elements of Hinamatsuri.

In attendance of the event with her own Hina Doll was attendee Kyoko Adachi, who is from Japan.

“I used to have it at my house, it was gifted to me by my grandparents,” Adachi said, referring to her displayed doll.

The time of year, Adachi said, reminds her of how she used to celebrate Hinamatsuri with her parents back home, and how the empowerment of girls was honored.

In addition to craft tables, stations across the garden held volunteers, who guided attendees through the history and cultural significance of the holiday.

Among them was volunteer Wanda Higaki, who said Girl’s Day was a special occasion for her as a Japanese American.

“It’s nice to see that the garden keeps its observants to it,” Higaki said. “It shows the community a new culture, and I think it adds to the enrichment of our diverse community.”

Every year, elementary school teacher Jane Schumer celebrates Hinamatsuri with students in her classroom. Joined by her husband, Mark Schumer, the couple came to Long Beach State’s campus to embrace the cultural festivities.

“I think that should be a part of what schools offer,” Schumer said. “Humanities should be taught and proudly taught, rather than just science and math, because that’s how you bring people together.”