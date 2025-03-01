Satirical commentary takes center stage in Cal Rep’s ‘Yoga Play’

Left to right: Olivia Truninger (Nooyi) alerts Joan, played by Amelia Priestley and Fred played by Terance Kissel of their short deadline as they rush into their publicity meeting as their jobs are on the line during the Feb. 26 dress rehearsal. Photo credit: Dante Estrada

Amid the chaotic office space of an athleisure wear company, issues like cultural appropriation and exploitation are carelessly flung around by clueless, corporate suits similar to cheap spandex.

Playing in the Long Beach State Studio Theater, California Repertory Company’s second spring semester show, “Yoga Play,” was guest-directed by regional theatre regular Reena Dutt.

Originally written by Dipika Guha in 2017, “Yoga Play” chronicles the goings-on at the headquarters of a triumphant athleisure wear company, one responsible for filling its environment with appropriation, exploitation, consumerism, fat shaming and (of course) yoga swag.

The comedy explores questions about whether true authenticity can be achieved in a world focused on selling peace for a price.

As a South Asian-American raised in North Carolina, Dutt said she was inspired by personal experiences while adapting the script. She knew the story had to be done properly because it addressed a heavy subject matter.

“A lot of assumptions about who you are if you look like a particular culture … and that’s really tricky because being American means there’s a whole global diaspora of everything that we live, eat and breathe,” Dutt said. “It’s important to recognize that we’re all different and we don’t come from the same exact culture, despite the country of our motherlands.”

Dutt acknowledged the satirical aspect of this play while emphasizing that intention is key when building off of a specific, comedic tone.

“So much of satire and making fun of something, poking fun at something, depends on the questions the actors and the design team are asking in the room,” Dutt said. “This cast and design team, they’re very aware of what is appropriation versus what is actual belief.”

Ved Banerjee, first-year theatre arts major, earned his first stage credit with his portrayal of Raj Kapoor.

He believes the play is intelligently written with good social commentary on the exploitation of Asian-American culture and said the comedy helps digest the painful reality of it.

“I think it’s nice because, in my first role, I don’t have to play like a taxi driver, which is really cool,” Banerjee said. “I like that I’m not being used for pure comedic relief.”

Second-year theatre and philosophy major Cole Dahlia Prekoski plays the influencer Lauren Lily Clark Rose in the production.

Despite a few similarities to her character, Prekoski said she has found her own way to connect with the play.

“I really resonate with the general search in the show to find what truth and authenticity means, especially when you bring in the aspect of social media and [how] brand ambassadors and the influencers are really, truly trying to make their fans feel like they’re a part of some fake family,” Prekoski said.

Despite the show tackling serious matters like cultural appropriation and exploiting ethnicity for profit, the story balances itself with comedic performances on both a physical and verbal front.

Aidan McGuiness, a fourth-year theatre arts performance major, plays three characters in the show. He trained and learned skills to separate each character both physically and vocally.

McGuiness said he is eager for audiences to experience the play’s comical satire and social commentary.

“Playing the extremes and playing the absurdity while still having a balance between the message and the sincerity and the peacefulness that the play has makes for a great show,” McGuiness said.

Assistant Directors Jazmine Cordero and Chloe Ward worked closely with Dutt to ensure the show remained “true to the script and not goof around.”

Kayla Lincoln, a first-year theatre performance arts major, plays two characters in this show and also earned her first stage credit.

“I think it does a perfect job of integrating comedy with such real-life aspects that everybody [can] deal with, or some people can resonate with, especially if you’re a person of color,” Lincoln said. “That’s why I enjoy the art of storytelling.”

“Yoga Play” will run from Feb. 28 to March 8 at the Long Beach State University Theatre. Tickets and full showtimes are available here.