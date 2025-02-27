Girl’s Day celebration returns to Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden

Japanese Hina dolls displayed on a tiered platform called a Hina Dan in preparation for the Girl’s Day holiday on Feb. 26. Photo Credit: Daniel Gonzalez

A celebration with crafts, giveaways, activities and music to commemorate the prosperity of young girls will be held at the Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden on March 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the annual Girl’s Day Festival.

Hinamatsuri, or known as Girl’s Day in English, is a traditional Japanese holiday celebrated on March 3 each year.

The celebration allows families to pray for their daughters’ future health and happiness.

Traditionally, families take part in the holiday by setting up an altar to display dolls in court attire from the Heian period. It is believed that the dolls absorb negative energy, allowing for the girls in the family to attract good fortune.

Attendees will be able to create their own origami doll at the event, providing the opportunity to connect with the Japanese holiday.

Garden Coordinator Kokoro Hyodo will be taking part in her second Girl’s Day festival at the garden on Sunday.

Hyodo encourages anyone to attend, and said the event is “a great way to experience the culture.”

Tickets for the event are $10 for the general public, and admits up to six people per group. With membership, tickets are $5.

Admission can be purchased here.