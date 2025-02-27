Ditch the mats and lunge your way into Cal Rep’s upcoming ‘Yoga Play’

A poster of Cal Rep's latest production, "Yoga Play," located on a kiosk near the Psychology building and CSULB Bookstore. Photo credit: Dante Estrada

Following the recent “Frantic/Tempest” play held by Long Beach State’s California Repertory Company this month, “Yoga Play” springs its way into the theater on Feb. 28.

There will be an additional six showings, including a preview set on Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Dipika Guha, “Yoga Play” follows the headquarters of a triumphant athleisure wear company that is responsible for an environment full of cultural appropriation, exploitation, consumerism, fat shaming and yoga pants.

Regional theatre director Reena Dutt is guest directing the satirical production.

“This play is very, you know, it’s controversial, and it’s global, and it also deals with issues that we’re dealing with on the daily in the USA, about feminism and culture and how we fit into the American landscape and and how we define people as Americans,” Dutt said.

When coming into the play, Dutt does not want audiences to come in with any expectations.

Instead, she hopes everyone to come in with lots of assumptions.

Tickets for the show are available online, priced at $25 for the campus community and $27 for general audiences.

“Yoga Play” Show Times

Friday, Feb. 28 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 1 – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 4 – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 7 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 8 – 2:00 p.m and 7:30 p.m.

Loosen yourself up to mind-relaxing yoga and come with assumptions in hand.