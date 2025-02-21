World-known photographers share a visual journey of Guangdong, China to The Beach

Attendee Ignacio Castor looks at Nick Ut’s photographs during the exhibition, "A Journey with World-Class Photographers" on Feb. 20. Photo credit: Jorge Hernandez.

Colorful, vibrant glimpses of the streets of Guangdong, China came to admirers of photography at Long Beach State on Feb. 20, as four renowned photojournalists displayed their latest exhibition, “A Journey with World-Class Photographers.”

The exhibition featured the works of Nick Ut, Ringo Chiu, Irfan Khan and Michael Nelson, all known for famous, award-winning photography.

These include Chiu’s 2021 coverage of the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests and Ut’s photograph titled “The Terror of War,” colloquially known as “Napalm Girl.”

Held at the University Student Union ballroom, the exhibition was co-organized by the Long Beach State International Training Programs and the Chinese Culture Development Center.

It attracted students, spectators and CSULB President Jane Close Conoley for a chance to meet the photographers and hear their experience and journeys.

From ceremonial events, to the view of everyday people living in Guangdong, the series of street photographs showcased the region’s culture to attendees.

To Chiu, the trip marks a return to his home province.

There, Chiu became the guide for his fellow photographers, sharing where he was born and raised before moving to Hong Kong.

“I remember in China, it is difficult to capture people, not wanting to get people of themselves,” Chiu said. “Now with social media, it changed – the people now, they’re more open.”

Featured photographs include the Yingge dance performances of Shantou’s small park historic area, the drunken dragon fire performance in Zhongshan, the laser show at the Guangzhou International Light Festival and the region’s culinary diversity.

Detailed shots included portraiture, the performers of the opera house, and the sunset at the gold coast of Binhai Bay in Dongguan.

In attendance at the event was third-year communications major, Marine Caboche.

An exchange student from France, Caboche said she was inspired by the photos, with her favorites being the ones of children just living life.

“They’re very interesting photographs, especially since seeing people from different cultures,” Caboche said. “But I think when they just talk about their experiences abroad doing photojournalism, I think that’s very interesting – that motivates me to do the same.”

At the exhibition, attendees were given the opportunity to ask the photographers about their experience and the full details of the stories they captured on their trip.

For Nelson’s vision, he cites the experience of exploring a new world, and having the opportunity to capture that, rather than focusing on the events that happen in society.

“It’s a real pleasure to be able to go out and take nice pictures of fun things instead of what you normally have to do with covering fires and disasters and such,” Nelson said. “A very contrast and a fantastic experience – visually and personally.”

Many attendees asked about this transition, from working as photojournalists for their respective publications to collectively working together on an independent photography project.

Khan, a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times for 35 years, said that now, he is able to present and share his vision of a story without limits.

“I’m always thinking how my photograph is going to be used, but for this I am free, and I’m not used to the free,” Khan said. “There is photo everywhere.”