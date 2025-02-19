Resistance, celebration and education takes shape through art at local Afro-Latinx Festival

Mural of Frida Kahlo taken from MOLAA's 2022 Dia de los Muertos Festival. Attendees of this year's Afro-Latinx Festival dived into the many cultures displayed on numerous artworks. Photo credit: Dante Estrada

From oil-painted art to dozens of screen paintings, the Museum of Latin American Art united lovers of Afro-Latinx culture on Sunday, Feb. 16, to celebrate the innovation and activism of prominent creatives.

Held throughout the museum and its Sculpture Garden, the celebration featured many artists and performers, including Los Cambalache and Darielle Williams, for their annual Afro-Latinx Festival.

Towards the back of the museum, standing in front of her own booth, was Judy Perez, a 67-year-old Transitional Kindergarten teacher who paints in her spare time.

During the festival, Perez sold several paintings, prints and stickers.

Perez said she expresses her frustrations with current political and global events through paintings of faces and expressions.

“Mostly things that are going on in the world. You know, the frustration or even the happiness,” Perez said, speaking about her art’s inspiration. “After a hard day of teaching, and I come home and that gets put out on a canvas.”

To Perez, the medium of art is what unites people.

For over three years, attendees Emilio Venegas Jr. and Nicole Marte have made a point to attend MOLAA’s annual Afro-Latinx Festival.

The two cite their enjoyment of the museum and how it creates space for Afro-Latinx artists.

“For them to have this event every year, during Black History Month, to be able to showcase that for Latinos is exciting, especially in southern California, where Afro-Latinos are so scarce,” Marte said. “We don’t really get to see many communities with us. It’s really exciting to see other folks of my background.”

Coming from the Bay Area to sell their handcrafted jewelry at the festival was Julisa Garcia, 42, who operates under her business, Soldadera.

Previously, Julisa Garcia said she attended a similar Afro-Latinx Festival in New York several years back.

She returns to the celebration to continue spreading her knowledge of Coyolxāuhqui, the Aztec moon goddess.

While studying at San Francisco State University, Garcia pursued Latin American studies – a time when she said she realized she was not well-educated on Aztec history.

According to Garcia, learning about Coyolxāuhqui and sharing that knowledge with others is a form of saying, “f— you to white supremacy.”

Like attendees Venegas Jr. and Marte, screen printing artist Cesar Garcia, 30, said events like the Afro-Latinx festival are very important for the Latinx community.

Cesar Garcia said he had been screen printing for seven years since he first learned how to in Oaxaca, Mexico.

“I saw that they use printmaking as a protest, as a tool to protest, because you can see it on the streets, on walls,” Cesar Garcia said, recounting his inspiration. “And there’s a lot of social, political background on the message they want to do.”

While Cesar Garcia said he does his best to look for a screen printing community in Long Beach after moving from Oaxaca, he uses his town of the San Bernardino area as inspiration.

“I try to apply that to my work. I’ve tried to touch those issues like homelessness, like home displacement,” he said. “Because I live in Inland Empire, and I also see those issues, [and] how they affect the community.”

Jerry Limon, a 51-year-old artist from East Los Angeles, also participated in the festival as a vendor in the screen printing business.

For over 30 years, Limon has incorporated elements of Afro-Latinx culture into his own clothing and prints.

“What I want people to get out of it is just the beauty and the passion that comes from our intense cultures,” Limon said. “The cultures you see represent a lot in my art; Buba, Panama, Puerto Rico, Colombia, they all play tribute back to the African roots of their drumming…with the Spanish and Indigenous bloods to make this beautiful music, culture, dance and history.”