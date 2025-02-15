Magic and motion hit University Theater with Cal Rep’s ‘stormy’ season opener

Prospero, as portrayed by Christina Du Chene, magically conjures a Tempest or storm to bring his brother who betrayed him and stole his life years ago to him in hopes of getting revenge during the Feb. 11 dress rehearsal of “Frantic/Tempest.” Photo credit: Delfino Camacho

Tempest [Tem-pest]: Noun: 1: a violent storm. 2: tumult, uproar.

It begins with a storm.

But in “Frantic/Tempest,” a William Shakespeare adaptation, the storm is a sea of bodies.

Produced by Long Beach State’s California Repertory Company and directed by Theater Department Chair Ezra LeBank, the adaptation updates the setting to modern times while retaining the original language.

LeBank adapts certain scenes into “highly physical” dances and movements, condensing the epic into a tight 70 minutes.

“The show begins with a shipwreck, and what a fun opportunity to make something really broad and physical and to tell that story with our bodies,” LeBank said. “I love telling stories with bodies, and the more elemental it is like a storm, a shipwreck, a moment of magic … all those give very easily to movement, ideas you can express clearly without words.”

A “comedy” in the classical sense, “The Tempest” is Shakespeare’s final solo-written play. It is essentially a revenge plot – one that also involves humor, magic and love.

“It’s a story about an exiled Duke,” student actor Chloe Strolia, who plays Ferdinand, said. “He is exiled to this island with his daughter where he learns how to conjure magic, and he casts a Tempest, a storm to bring the people that wronged him to this island in an attempt to kind of reclaim what’s rightfully his.”

Portrayed by Christina Du Chene, the Duke uses the magic of two servant spirits to get revenge on the brother who betrayed him and usurped his role.

“That’s Prospero,” LeBank said. “So the story is what does he do when he has the opportunity for revenge, and how do they all deal with the various complications of that moment?”

Typically set on a remote island, the play’s setting is updated to an isolated, cavernous warehouse in contemporary Los Angeles.

Instead of a storm-caused shipwreck, the version portrays a post-climate-change LA ravaged by violent storms, leading Prospero’s targets to take refuge in the warehouse where the Duke lives.

The physical aspect is another storyline addition, although one that LeBank received help developing through the U.K.-based theatre company Frantic Assembly.

Strolia first worked with Frantic Assembly when LeBank invited her to be an assistant director for “Frantic Long Beach,” a show the company created on campus last semester.

This year, Frantic Assembly helped train the cast for two weeks.

“As an actor, I often have a really hard time getting into my body; I often feel when I’m standing on stage that I look like I’m just standing reciting lines,” Strolia said. “So working with the Frantic practitioners… [they] really helped me find a physicality to the character that felt truthful.”

Given the emphasis on movement, metaphor and lighting, the production design focused on simplicity.

LeBank worked with student designer Saul Diaz, who had previously designed a busy set for “Urinetown,” to create a more minimalistic environment with a deceptively “simple” tarp as the centerpiece.

“That’s how the set went from a full build of a warehouse to a tarp, which symbolizes warehouses and old factories, but also I folded and painted the tarp to look like a sail, meant to connect with the Tempest as a ship in a storm,” Diaz said.

While some audience members might benefit from a SparkNotes refresher on the original play, “Frantic/Tempest” succeeds in its departures from the traditional.

The stormy shipwreck that opens the show is an early standout. Du Chene’s Prospero magically conducts the shipwreck, which is depicted as a mass of bodies created by the cast members.

Surprisingly effective, one can make out the ship’s shape through the mass of flesh.

Other changes, like Caliban’s fiery introduction and a love dance, also stand out. The humor also works, with some memorable laughs from the supporting cast.

“I think in terms of spectacle, you’ll see things you’ve maybe never seen before,” Strolia said. “I mean, we’re lifting people on stage, and we’re flying them through the air, and it’s all for the sake of the art.”