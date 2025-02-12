New wave band delivers a ‘PRETTY.’ performance to students

Christina Du Chene and Victoria Martins dance together during PRETTY.’s set at ASI's Beach Pride Event's Noontime Concert on Feb. 12. Photo Credit: Skylar Stock

Cloudy skies and rain did not keep students away from the music of new wave, Burbank-based band, PRETTY. during their feature at Associated Students, Inc. Beach Pride Events’ Noontime Concert on Feb. 12.

The free event, traditionally hosted each month of the semester, was held inside the University Student Union Game Center.

The band’s vibes on stage were a cross between The Cure and The Killers – covering hit songs “Just Like Heaven” and “Lips Like Sugar” and well as original music with their new song “Lush.”

“I like singing new, new wave,” singer Milosh Petko said. “We’re bringing the new wave back in 2025.”

During the performance, Christina Du Chene, a third-year theatre performance major, and Victoria Martins, a fourth-year theatre performance major, started moving to the beat.

“We were wondering why people weren’t dancing, so then we started dancing,” Du Chene said.

The pair ran out in front of the band, spinning together and jumping into a chest bump.

While some chose to dance like nobody was watching, others including second-year biology major, Oscar Fajardo enjoyed the show from a distance.

“I learn a lot of new music just by listening to other bands here. I think it’s a great thing for people to listen to live music, absolutely, especially at school,” Fajardo said. “People are so stressed, you know, every single day, but this could, like, help relieve some tension.”

Self-described as a live music enjoyer, Fajardo has attended multiple Noontime Concerts in the past, and said PRETTY.’s performance was “amazing.”

The concert was organized by Eren Lita, an event assistant for Beach Pride Events.

“Noontime Concerts used to be like a one-semester sort of thing,” Lita said. “Last semester, we had three and this semester, what I want to do is actually have a sort of festival.”

According to Lita, the planned festival is currently “in the works” and would include multiple bands with the hope of capturing artists of diverse genres.

Future Noontime Concert announcements can be found through the ASI Beach Pride Events’ calendar.

To check out PRETTY.’s music and keep up to date with their future works, check out their Instagram.