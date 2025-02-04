Small businesses and shoppers share a love of art at Galentine’s Market

The Galentine's Market closed off part of the road to allow the general public to browse through local business vendors and their hand-made goods on Feb. 2. Photo Credit: Francine Cordova

The Galentine's Market closed off part of the road to allow the general public to browse through local business vendors and their hand-made goods on Feb. 2. Photo Credit: Francine Cordova

Despite morning gloom, shoppers across Long Beach showed their love of hand-made goods in festive fashion at the 714 Galentine’s Market on Feb. 2.

Throughout the 2nd & PCH shopping center, a collection of local vendors’ creations including art pieces, candles, stuffed toys and dog treats were available for purchase by surveying attendees.

Selling at the event, and new to their business venture, was a mother and daughter duo, Amber and Caitlin Fossum.

Together, the two created SunKissed Fiction six months ago, where they sell romance books in Redondo Beach.

So far, the two said they have had a positive reaction from their customers.

Caitlin, who is obtaining her master’s degree in history at Long Beach State, is doing her thesis on romance novels, specifically ones from the 1970s.

Despite their focus in the romance genre, the duo said they recognize how the book community has grown throughout the years, and they try to adapt to the books their audience enjoys.

Other vendors, like Oswaldo Montor, have been pursuing their passion since they were children.

For Montor, his passion for art began at six years old.

Today, Montor operates under his business, Okyro Shop, where he designs his owns pins and stickers that are inspired by pop culture references.

His favorites include crossover episodes from Nickelodeon and Disney Channel.

Montor initially posted his art on Instagram for viewers.

Eventually, his followers began to request certain pop-culture designs, which he began to fulfill.

“If the market requires it, they get it,” Montor said.

Aside from his own business, Montor also works as a part-time heart surgical technologist – a job he said helps him manage his stress and focus more on his business journey.

Attendees of the Galentine’s event, including Amber Sulliven, did not leave disappointed or empty handed.

Sulliven, 25, left with an art piece and said she was satisfied with her purchase, and enjoys events like the Galentine’s Market.

“You never know when you’ll find a good gift,” Sulliven said. “[It is] more personal with vendors than big stores because it’s made with love.”

Galentine’s is not the first event the 714 Market has done.

They organize events two-to-three times a month, with different vendors present at each one.

Future 714 Market events can be found on their Instagram, with their next event, Cupid’s Stroll, taking place on Feb. 8 at the Long Beach Exchange.