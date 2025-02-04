Local barber cuts through doubt to build success in business

Juan Arceo poses outside the Local Barbers shop in Eastside Long Beach on Jan. 27. Photo credit: Giovanni Garcia

The buzz of the Thursday morning Long Beach traffic blends with the sound of Juan Arceo’s clippers as he works precisely on yet another client’s haircut.

Upon entry to The Local Barbers Barber Shop, visitors are are greeted with mellow background music and posters of rappers, from Nipsey Hussle to Tupac Shakur. A large sofa and two leisure chairs – all matte black – provide seating as they await their cut.

For four years, 22-year-old Arceo has worked at the shop, providing his craft for Long Beach’s public and his own trusted clientele.

His journey to barber-hood began when he was just 16 and a Jordan High School sophomore. Unable to find a job, Arceo began giving haircuts to his friends in his garage for $5.

This path, Arceo said, was full of challenges as not a lot of people saw his potential in the beginning.

Despite this, Arceo continued to work towards his long-term goal of helping his mother retire. He credits his mother as the inspiration behind his work ethic and ambition to improve himself.

“My mom man, she’s not getting any younger, so I got to get to it,” Arceo said. “The world is spinning regardless if I’m working or not.”

Arceo’s mother works long overnight shifts to support the family of five. As long as he could remember, Arceo said that she has done everything for them.

Eventually, Arceo plans to buy a house for him and his mother to live in. After helping her retire, he would like to stay by her side.

“I wouldn’t leave her alone and I don’t see it as a burden– I see it more as a blessing, ” Arceo said. “I’ll always keep her by my side.”

When asked to elaborate on his mother’s struggles, Arceo refused.

“It’s a Latino thing,” he said. “We don’t really grow up expressing our feelings, you either get through it or you don’t.”

Arceo’s work ethic and growth was witnessed not only by his family, but by his friend Benny Jimenez.

Jimenez, 23, grew up on the north side of Long Beach where he attended Jordan High School and met a sophomore Arceo at the age of 16. Jimenez was one of Arceo’s original clients, stopping by Arceo’s garage where it all began for $5 haircuts.

He recalls how Arceo didn’t have a lot of clients at first, but said he didn’t let the negative feedback hold him back. He thinks Arceo has grown a lot since then as a barber.

“I seen him jump around from different shops,” Jimenez said. “Now he’s here at Local Barbers and it’s going well for him.”

Jimenez said he always admired Arceo for how quickly he became responsible when his household needed him, crediting Arceo as a hard worker.

Jimenez noted that Arceo also “goes out of his way to make sure his people are good,”– a quality that translates to his barber business.

Arceo refers to Local Barbers as the “OG shop” because its been around since before the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown a respected reputation in the local eastside Long Beach neighborhood.

“People come in here and they’re expecting a fresh cut,” Arceo said. “This is that shop in the hood.”

The shop’s gray exterior hosts a sign that features its name in bold scripture, and tinted windows decorated with intricate graphics and bold inscriptions.

Since the shop is a “hole in the wall,” as Arceo describes, he said the location can be difficult for people to spot.

While the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Arceo said he begins his work day at the shop at eight in the morning, ready to continue his journey.

“Everything happens for a reason, just keep pushing, everything will fall into place,” Arceo said.

The Local Barbers shop is located at 815 East Pacific Coast Highway around the corner from Poly High School, between Olive and Myrtle Avenue.