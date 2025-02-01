TikTok timeout: Campus reacts to popular video app’s brief ban

After years of political debate, TikTok was briefly banned earlier this month before returning hours later. Its future in the U.S. remains uncertain. Graphic Credit: Delfino Camacho

After years of political debate, TikTok was briefly banned earlier this month before returning hours later. Its future in the U.S. remains uncertain. Graphic Credit: Delfino Camacho

TikTok went dark for roughly 12 hours on Saturday, Jan. 18, leaving users scrambling for answers before service resumed the following day.

American TikTok users, over 150 million since 2023, who tried accessing the app that evening saw a message explaining that services were blocked due to a “law banning” the app.

“Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now,” read the message. “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

Services resumed the next day with another welcoming message that also thanked then-President-elect Trump.

While government discussions about banning TikTok over security concerns date back to 2020 under Trump’s first term, the latest ban, passed by Congress and signed by Joe Biden in April 2024, restricts American companies from working with TikTok unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance Ltd., sells to a U.S. or allied buyer.

After the brief blackout, TikTok lifted its self-imposed ban and resumed services the next day with another message.

On Monday, Jan. 20, his first day in office, Trump issued an executive order extending the ban deadline to 75 days, allowing his administration time to decide TikTok’s fate.

He has since encouraged American companies to buy out ByteDance, a shift from his first term when he issued an executive order addressing TikTok’s security risks.

While TikTok remains accessible to users who kept the app, it is still unavailable for download on the App Store.

Campus Reactions:

A 2024 survey from intelligent.com found that 47% of college students aged 18-24 use TikTok daily, while 41% oppose a general ban.

The Long Beach Current spoke to the campus community to get their views.

Javier Moreno, 20 – Mechanical Engineering, B.S.

Moreno does not use TikTok. While he sees negative consequences from overuse, he does not support a ban.

“Small businesses use it; a lot of people use it to actually make money. It’s big enough now where people use it to share and communicate every day, even if I do feel like it’s affecting people in a negative light,” Moreno said.

Jorge Rodriguez, 19 – Communication Studies, Communication, Culture and Public Affairs Option, B.A.

As a frequent TikTok user, Rodriguez was not surprised by the ban but was shocked by how quickly it returned. The message praising Trump left him confused.

“It just seemed really vague, it didn’t seem like something professional, I would say,” Rodriguez said. “It just named him and said, ‘Oh, thank you to Donald Trump,’ OK? But more information would be preferred.”

While Rodriguez disagrees with the TikTok ban, he understands the security concerns.

Duke N., 22 – Theatre Arts, B.A.

The ban surprised Duke, a regular TikTok user, because he never took the threats seriously. He believes security risks are overblown and does not agree with the ban.

“It’s not only great for entertainment, but it’s really helpful. I’ve gotten a lot of cooking videos, arts and crafts videos, and lots of tips and tricks that help me through the day,” Duke said.

Jennifer Lara, 24 – Sociology, B.A.

Lara uses TikTok regularly and does not think it should be banned. Lara believes the app only faces unfair scrutiny for being Chinese-based.

“As for the whole spy conspiracy, I don’t believe in that, and I’ve learned so much more than on other apps, like the whole presidential election, politics, the whole immigration issue going on right now. It’s all over my Tiktok, but somehow it’s not popping up on other [platforms],” she said

Scott Moss, 63 – CSULB lecturer

Moss does not use TikTok but teaches a class called “AI, Algorithms and Media,” examining the impact of new technology on media.

“To my understanding, it was banned because it’s a Chinese-owned company, and in China, the government can just require that a company turn over its data,” Moss said. “…There’s also the fear that China will be able to influence American opinion or thought through, call it propaganda, or modifying public opinion in ways that are not in our national interest.”

Moss worries that false information on the app contributes to declining trust in institutions and thinks people are more susceptible to persuasion than they realize.

But as for a ban, he remains uncertain.

“I mean, it’s not a simple yes or no, but I think it’s important for people who are like, ‘How can you ban my TikTok? I love TikTok,’ to think about the reasons they want to ban it, and not just dismiss them because they like the program,” he said.