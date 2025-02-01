Little Saigon carries on Vietnamese legacy with Tết Parade

The City of Westminster's float wishes a "Happy New Year" at the Tết Parade on Feb. 1. Photo Credit: Julia Goldman

Beneath cascading winter morning sunshine on Feb. 1, Bolsa Ave. echoed with popping firecrackers, live music and percussion.

Called to its rhythm were displays of jiving lion dances, glimmering floats and rows of Vietnamese and American flags, in celebration of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year at the City of Westminster’s annual Tết Parade.

For over two decades, the parade has attracted thousands to join the cultural celebration, through a showcase of local school districts, community foundations, city officials and more across Orange County.

Following an opening lion dance ceremony, attendees dressed in colorful hues of the traditional Vietnamese formal wear, áo dài, began to occupy the viewing points alongside the near one mile parade route.

Securing a front row spot before the ceremony was 62-year-old Thanh Tâm Nguyen, who traveled from Portland, Ore. to celebrate Tết at the parade.

Every year, Nguyen travels to the festival to celebrate the Vietnamese New Year.

Though she knows every city and state has their own celebrations, Nguyen said Little Saigon’s festivities are the biggest, and most fun.

“I left my country over 33 years [ago] and every time the Lunar New Year comes, I miss the fun,” Nguyen said. “The lion dance, the festival, even the parade… to have that feeling, to find that feeling – [it’s] closer to what we have in our country.”

Nguyen, whose father was a Vietnamese refugee, left behind her hometown in Southern Vietnam and came to America in 1991 with her family.

She gives thanks to the United States, for welcoming her family, and giving them a chance to start their life here with freedom.

In addition to preserving the Vietnamese culture in the U.S., Nguyen urges other Viet-Americans to not forget those living in Vietnam.

“Pay attention about what’s going on Vietnam,” Nguyen said. “If you can raise your voice, fight for the freedom for the people in Vietnam.”

A self-described activist, Nguyen has spent the last 10 years speaking out, interviewing and traveling to fight for Vietnam’s freedom and human rights.

“I had a channel before where I interview other activist, mostly in Vietnam or the USA or a different country,” Nguyen said. “Now, most of them are in prison. I had to stop because I put their lives at risk if I continue to interview them.”

As the parade continued into the early afternoon, some attendees took to local businesses to quench their thirst and eat and buy firecrackers to light in the empty parking lots.

Cooling off in the shade was 17-year-old Tony Pham and 16-year-old Alan Hua, students who participated in the parade earlier by holding the banner for their school, Westminster High School.

Though it was their first time at the parade, both said they celebrate Tết, and that this time of year is for family.

“The older people, they bring their sons and daughters with them. What I can take away today is that if they didn’t take them to the parade today, it’s like losing part of your family history,” Hua said.

Pham and Hua wish to build better relationships with their parents and teachers this year, and to also improve their grades.

Looking at celebration, Nguyen expressed worry and hope, that the future of Vietnamese culture will continue even overseas.

“Please learn and pass that down to your kids and grandkids,” Nguyen said. “It doesn’t matter how long that we live here, we are still Vietnamese. The blood runs in our body.”