Long Beach drag queen brings goals of inclusivity to community

The drag queen, Jewels Long Beach, accepts dollar bills from people in the audience at her Oct. 2 show at Hamburger Mary's. Photo credit: Grace Lawson

From extravagant wigs to lip syncs and comedy sets, Drag Queen Jewels Long Beach has been in the local scene advocating for its entertainment, community and philanthropy for 26 years.

“Drag to me is freedom – it’s the freedom to be whoever and whenever you feel like in that moment, or that day, or that year, whenever it is,” Jewels said. “You create your own character and it’s the freedom to express yourself through gender and fun and glitter and sassiness, you know, whatever way you’re feeling that day.”

The practice of drag has existed for centuries, from ancient Greek tragedies to works of Shakespeare and representations in ancient Egypt.

Though it has entered a modern, cultural relevance through “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the culture has been on the front lines of activism for the LGBTQ+ movements since the beginning, one example being the Stonewall Riot of 1969.

According to Jewels, Long Beach has always been a huge mecca for the LGBTQ+ community.

Since 2000, Jewels has worked with Hamburger Mary’s, a local restaurant with the slogan, “Open air bar and grille for open-minded people.” Often, Hamburger Mary’s offers meals and drag show performances for the community to attend.

“Long Beach has always been uniquely welcoming to the community,” Jewels said.

Though Jewels said that Long Beach does hold a reputation for a flourishing drag community, she stressed that the community can only continue to exist with support and participation in what is vital to keeping these spaces alive.

“I think queer spaces in general are changing,” Jewels said. “Queer spaces in Long Beach are definitely having a hard time, like most entertainment venues anywhere having a hard time.”

Amidst anti-drag and LGBTQ+ legislation across the United States, Jewels said that she seeks to utilize the practice of drag as an act of resilience and a form of expression to cultivate atmospheres of inclusivity, diversity and uniqueness.

Long Beach State Journalism Professor, Ashley Hopkins, said that they are a huge advocate for celebrating the beauty of drag and recognizing the support to local drag queens.

“There didn’t use to be a space for queer individuals to be themselves or be with others that are like them,” Hopkins said. “Drag and drag queens do some much for challenging cultural norms and stereotypes whether it’s gender, sexuality, or just giving a voice to queer culture. I think representation matters, representation is key.” Hopkins said.

To Hopkins, these spaces symbolize a place where people can be accepted.

Jewels said that they utilize drag as a livelihood, as a way to bring their community together.

As the current Executive Director of Entertainment Media and Marketing for Hamburger Mary’s International, Jewels does philanthropic work with the LGBTQ+ Pride Center and St. Mary’s Hospital.

“I utilize drag for good,” Jewels said. “A huge part of what I do is fundraising and supporting causes that I care about.”

One common sentiment that both Hopkins and Jewels shared is that drag offers freedom.

“Artistically, just the expression of it and the fun of it, of just like letting your hair down letting loose – I think there’s a freedom in drag,” Hopkins said. “I think there’s a freedom in masquerading and putting on a wig and playing out gender.”

Jewels believes that coming out to shows, or partaking in fundraisers is the biggest display of support that can be shown to the drag community.

Future announcements regarding Jewels’ performances can be found on her Instagram, @jewelslongbeach.