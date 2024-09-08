Indie-pop band Sheppard takes the stage at the Moroccan Lounge

With no breaks between songs, Sheppard made sure to play as many songs during their set for fans. Photo credit: Alex Gryciuk.

Bright aesthetics and exciting energy filled the floors of the Moroccan Lounge on the evening of Aug. 30 as indie-pop band, Sheppard, performed in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their hit single, “Geronimo.”

The lounge, centered in the heart of Los Angeles, hosted the second leg of the Australian indie-pop trio’s “Say Geronimo” tour.

Throughout the set, attendees were encouraged to sing along with harmonies and clap to the upbeat drums, fostering an engaging show experience for all fans.

Accompanying Sheppard on tour, opener Garrett Adair said he felt connected with the group since their first meeting in Tennessee before the tour.

“They’re just such kind people. They’re super genuine and very nice to everyone they meet, myself included,” Adair said.

Sheppard’s positive attitude to everyday life gave an uplifting concert experience for all ages. Throughout the show, children with their families and fans of 10-plus years alike danced along to electrifying tempos and happy lyrics.

In addition to upbeat songs, many of the band’s lyrics promote a confident lifestyle for their listeners. For example, Sheppard’s song “Kiss My Fat A**” rejects the beauty standards for women and advocates for self-love.

“They have incredible uplifting, positive…great beat music,” Nick Guyer, a fan of over 10 years, said.

Most recognizable, the trio performed their hit song “Geronimo” — a certified gold tune that remained Number #1 on ARIA Charts for over three weeks.

The band also played many songs showing off their new discography and fan favorites from years past.

While finding success in the southern hemisphere, Sheppard tapped into an enthusiastic American fanbase with their debut album “Bombs Away”.

“In 2015, I was in my ‘indie era’,” long-term Sheppard fan Wesley Lee said. “I think somehow they just popped up on either YouTube or the radio…I just fell in love with them because they were just what I was feeling at the time”.

Now, based in Nashville, the band continues to blow away audiences with new releases. Sheppard released their fourth studio album “Zora” on July 21.

Following positive feedback from fans, the band will continue their American tour in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 9; Chicago, Illinois on Sept. 11; Indianapolis, Indiana on Sept. 13; and Franklin, Tennessee on Sept. 14.

To stay up-to-date on music releases and tour vlogs follow @wearesheppard on Instagram. The band’s music can also be found on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.