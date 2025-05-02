The ice bucket challenge has lost the plot

The Ice Bucket Challenge in 2025 recirculates with goal of participants speaking their mind on mental health. Graphic Credit: El Nicklin

The University of South Carolina Mental Illness Needs Discussion club may have resurrected the Ice Bucket Challenge with good intentions, but it has quickly become a performative activism spectacle.

Given how significant the ice bucket challenge was for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis research in 2014, it feels wrong to revive it in the name of something completely unrelated. While mental health is undoubtedly important, I do not think this is the challenge it needs.

Hannah Hawkins, a second-year pre-nursing major, believes the ice bucket challenge has been spun in a way that does not correlate with the topic of mental health.

“I think the idea was there originally when it came to ALS– mental health is important as well– but I think the current ice bucket challenge is taking away from its original roots,” Hawkins said. “The sensation of the cold water was meant to mimic the feeling experienced by people with ALS; a different challenge should have been dedicated to mental health.”

The Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $115 million for ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, research in 2014.

According to a 2024 report on the ALS Association’s Ice Bucket Challenge Impact, the challenge significantly increased the money available for genetic discovery. The ALS foundation has now discovered around 40 genes connected to ALS’s development.

Aside from the vague goal of raising awareness and funds, how tangible is the challenge for mental health? What cause are people donating to and what is the endgame?

Many Instagram stories and TikTok videos contain bland captions like “#Icebucket2025” or “Mental Health Matters” without links to resources or organizations. All water, no action.

Since this challenge has gained traction, it is important to educate ourselves on its true purpose. The USC Ice Bucket Challenge is about self-care, normalizing seeking help, and breaking stigmas.

There are many organizations where your donations will directly contribute to research, treatment and support programs.

National Alliance on Mental Illness is an organization that is dedicated to bettering the lives of millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Donations help cover the costs of expanding access to mental health education.

To put this into perspective, a $25 donation could help one person attend a support group free of charge for one year. A $50 donation could help train one person in mental first-aid, a course that teaches people how to recognize and help those developing or experiencing mental problems.

Black Men Heal is an organization that offers therapy and support groups to men of color. Donations help provide more accessible mental health treatments, psychoeducation, and community resources.

Researching mental health organizations that reflect one’s values, identity and goals can be a meaningful way to stay afloat in a world full of momentary trends.